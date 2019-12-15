Entertainment Movie Reviews 15 Dec 2019 Venky Mama movie rev ...
Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Venky Mama movie review: Venkatesh steals the show

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SURESH KAVIRAYANI
Published Dec 15, 2019, 5:58 am IST
Updated Dec 15, 2019, 5:59 am IST
Director Bobby writes the story around the chemistry that Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya share.
The sudden insertion of the military backdrop looks odd and forced and is a hurdle to the story flow.
 The sudden insertion of the military backdrop looks odd and forced and is a hurdle to the story flow.
Rating:

Venky Mama
(UA) 2 hrs 29 min
Cast: Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya, Payal Rajput, Raashi Khanna, Nasser, Rao Ramesh, Prakash Raj
Director: Bobby (K.S. Ravindra)

Venky Mama generates the good buzz that results whenever real-life star relatives come together on screen. This Venkatesh-Naga Chaitanya starrer is one of the big budget films hitting the screens after a long run of small budget films.

 

Rama Narayana (Nasser) is a strong believer in astrology and warns his daughter against marrying her beau. She goes ahead, and the couple is killed in an accident. Narayana’s son Venkata Ratnam Naidu (Venkatesh) brings up her son Karthik, though Narayana says the child could be a threat. All of a sudden Karthik disappears from his village and surfaces in the Army in Kashmir. The rest of the film deals with why he did this.

Director Bobby writes the story around the chemistry that Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya share. It is not great but not bad too. The director follows the typical formula with all the commercial elements. The first half is entertaining especially the scenes between Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya.

The director depends on Venkatesh for the humour, and the actor delivers. The track where Chaitanya tries to make his uncle fall in love with a teacher and Venkatesh wants to bring his nephew and Raashi Khanna together create some entertainment.

The sudden insertion of the military backdrop looks odd and forced and is a hurdle to the story flow. The reason behind Chaitanya’s joining the Army is not convincing. Except for that last half-an-hour, the movie entertaining.

Venkatesh once again steals the show. He is energetic, his timing is perfect and he is a live-wire. He is in full form here, after ‘F2’. Naga Chaitanya is an able foil as the nephew. Payal Rajput suits Venkatesh and gets a good role, while Raashi Khanna plays Chaitanya’s love interest.

Hyper Adi provides a few laughs. Rao Ramesh once again proves his versatility and is strong on the dialogues, capitalising on the punch lines. His deserved a bigger space. Prakash Raj as a military officer puts in a regular performance. Two of Thaman’s songs are catchy.

‘Venky Mama’ is a typical commercial film and centres on the Venkatesh-Naga Chaitanya bond. It works well till the last half an hour.

...
Tags: venky mama, venkatesh, naga chaitanya


Latest From Entertainment

Sakshi Agarwal

Sakshi Agarwal bags a female-centric film

Gopi, Sudhakar with Director Karthi

Vadivelu's comic line is the title of a new movie

AR Rahman

AR Rahman to share stage with daughters Khatija and Raheema for the first time

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Mr Funnybones’ hilarious gift



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Champion movie review: A racy thriller worth your money and time

Movie poster.

Odeya movie review: Strictly for the 'die-hard' fans

A still from the film.

Mardaani 2 movie review: Powerful performances that dip into our rage

Mardaani 2’s last scene, powered by Rani Mukherji’s superb acting as she channels her character’s raw rage, is iconic.

Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu movie review: Ignore this RGV’s film!

The maverick filmmaker used the same trick for his latest production, Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu, which released on December 12.

90ML movie review: 90ML is a bad drink, after all

A still from 90ML.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham