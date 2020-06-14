84th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

343,080

9,353

Recovered

180,326

10,200

Deaths

9,918

377

Maharashtra110744560494128 Tamil Nadu4650425344479 Delhi42829164271400 Gujarat24104166721506 Uttar Pradesh136158268399 Rajasthan129819785301 West Bengal114945494485 Madhya Pradesh109357903465 Haryana77223565100 Karnataka7213414088 Bihar6662422638 Andhra Pradesh6456338586 Jammu and Kashmir5202260462 Telangana51932766187 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya44261
Entertainment Movie Reviews 14 Jun 2020 Mirza Chunnan Nawab ...
Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Mirza Chunnan Nawab aur Fatima Mahal ki gajab prem kahani

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SUPARNA SHARMA
Published Jun 14, 2020, 6:50 pm IST
Updated Jun 14, 2020, 8:53 pm IST
In Gulabo Sitabo, Fatima Mahal is both, a character and the set it is the stage that carries, encases and showcases its cast of characters
Still from 'Gulabo Sitabo'
 Still from 'Gulabo Sitabo'
Rating:

Gulabo Sitabo (125 min)
Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Raaz, Farrukh Jaffar, Srishti Shrivastava, Tina Bhatia, Shri Prakash Bajpai, Brijendra Kala
Direction: Shoojit Sircar
Rating: ***1/2

Heer-Ranjha, Shirin-Farhad, Shekhu-Anarkali, Raj-Simran and now, Mirza Chunnan Nawab-Fatima Mahal.

 

Written by Juhi Chaturvedi and directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo, which dropped on Amazon Prime on Friday, is an epic love story spanning several decades, upheavals and suitors.

It is set in present-day Lucknow, more specifically in Fatima Mahal, a large, palatial haveli whose small, humble main door gives way to a surprisingly grand and generous courtyard.

A broken, rusting fountainhead stands there, in a puddle of water, coaxing us to hark back to its past glory. From the first floor, balconies jut out, some still showing off their intricate grills, others crumbling, gaping.

In Gulabo Sitabo, Fatima Mahal is both, a character and the set  it is the stage that carries, encases and showcases its cast of characters, some of whom have been given rooms, while others have been allowed to take refuge in its crevices. It seems inanimate but it’s an impish beloved.

It controls the lives of its inmates and its own fate with a lot of whimsy.

That's why, perhaps, Mirza Chunnan Nawab (Amitabh Bachchan) has always been besotted with it.

Now 72, his pajama is pulled up above his ankles and his torso is hunched over as if he is in a perennial, hushed, secret conversation with Fatima Mahal about what they will do when they are one. To him, the whole world is conspiring to keep him and his beloved apart.

Mirza’s real, legal connection with the haveli is not clear, but what's apparent in his stooped musculature is a life-time of devotion, a love so desperate and complete that he could never really live life except in a state of constant yearning for the day Fatima Mahal would be his, just his.

Mirza’s daily routine, thus, is a dogged pursuit of survival for the sake of owning the haveli, to outlive its only other claimant.

A portion of the haveli’s first floor is regarded by all its other inmates as “Private Property” mostly left alone. When they have to, they approach it with tiptoed deference. It is occupied by the sassy and sharp-tongued Begun (Farrukh Jaffar) and her attendant, Dulhan.  

Begum Fatto’s hair is covered with henna regularly as she sits in the courtyard recalling episodes from her life. Most memories have faded, but some have stayed fresh, as if it were just yesterday that Nehruji came visiting.

Mirza lives on the small change that Begum throws his way and supplements his pocket money by selling stuff he steals from the tenants, sometimes even stripping the haveli of its prized ornaments.

In between chatting with his only friend, Pandeyji (Shri Prakash Bajpai) on the occasional outing, Mirza spends most of his day chasing tenants for rent as he paces the corridors of the haveli snapping at light bulbs that are switched on and contemplating Begum’s janaaza.

While most tenants pay, no threat or humiliation can make Baankey Rastogi (Ayushmann Khurrana) part with the merger, monthly Rs 30 rent.

Baankey lives in a sulk with his mildly protruding belly, mother, three sisters Payal, Neetu and Guddo (Srishti Shrivastava), the fiery one who is in college.   

He has a lisp and has been working at his father’s atta chakki since Class 6. There he sometimes conducts an afternoon affair with an irritated Fauzia.

The address, Fatima Mahal, is all that Baankey has to show for his life. It’s both, his desperation and his swag, and so he clings to it as his own.

Every time Baankey dodges paying the rent, Mirza ups the ante. He steals, harasses, insults, fights, stalks, and on one occasion drags Baankey to a police station.

Their argument attracts the attention and guile of “Archeology” Ghanshyam Shukla (Vijay Raaz) and, soon, Pandeyji’s lawyer pal, Christopher Clarke (Brijendra Kala) each one leading to a new cast of characters whose eyes widen with glee at the thought of getting Fatima Mahal.

Meanwhile, in a conversation between Mirza and Begun about who in the family may still be living, old memories and one Abdul Rehman get resurrected.
As vultures begin to circle and Gulabo Sitabo hurtles towards two possible disasters, a deep sadness engulfed me.

Despite Mirza’s malevolence, and the fact that he covets what’s not his, there is a pitiable innocence to him. He believes what he hears and begins to trust men and women he must not. And then, of course, there is his true, affecting, all-consuming love.

Gulabo Sitabo spends a lot of time listening to Baankey and Mirza fight and bandy the choicest insults. The film enjoys their banter, but its main interest is the love story of Mirza and the haveli.

The film lives with Mirza. It walks behind him, watches him, accompanies him, breaking away only briefly, occasionally, to drop in on others and for a bit of afternoon sex.

Director Shoojit Sircar is great at putting script to screen, and he is particularly good at putting together a stellar team.

Gulabo Sitabo’s entire team  camera, costume, editing, music more than complement each other. They waltz together, joyfully.

Shot on various locations in Lucknow and Mahmudabad Palace in Qaiserbagh, among others, the Fatima haveli itself is captured as if its air, heavy with memories, has a mild, moody chill.

Shantanu Moitra, Abhishek Arora and Anuj Garg have created the film's music. Gulabo Sitabo's songs are peppy, but it's the background score, which is constant, that is often like Fatima Mahal's naughty accomplice sent to spy on Mirza.

It chuckles at times, and sometimes breaks into a happy jig, as if ventriloquising Fatima Mahal's feelings.

The star of Gulabo Sitabo, however, is Juhi Chaturvedi, whose writing has always been stunning, delightful (Vicky Donor, Piku), and now her imagination has caught up with it.

Juhi has written the story, screenplay and dialogue for the film which draws its quirky title from a nostalgic past that the film romances.

Gulabo Sitabo treats us to glorious, forgotten words like tutpunjiya, ull-jalull words that belong to a charmed world where even slights were cultured  and its story reminded me of those unforgettable short stories, often set in a quaint European city stories about love, greed and the hubris of fate that carries a sting in its tail.

Gulabo Sitabo's middle flops a bit, especially the tangent on which Vijay Raaz takes us, and its last sequence is a bit meh. It reminded me of the tacky end to Shoojit and Juhi's otherwise fabulous Vicky Donor (2012) where all the sperm children turn up for a garden party.

But these are minor flaws in a story that is written with the skill and sleight of the hand of writers who don't just conjure a world, but also invest it with an intrinsic worldview, a belief system of what life is.

Juhi’s worldview is fabulously feminist and wryly ironical, and Gulabo Sitabo is marinated in it. And Juhi’s characters layered, complex, memorable are assigned to an excellent, inspired ensemble of actors.

Farrukh Jaffar brings an inherent natkhat-pan and joy to Begum that keeps returning even after Mirza sucks it away with his actions.  

Ayushmman Khurrana, who has honed the garrulous act into his own reliable trademark, is very good here, and he and Bachchan bounce off each other like skilled trapeze artists. Srishti Shrivastava, who plays Guddo, however is a real discovery. She is simply crackling.

Pia Cornelius’ prosthetics are remarkable, and they do more than just give Amitabh Bachchan's Mirza a rather large nose. They cover the familiar face of the star, allowing the actor to emerge.

Though his Mirza is never evil, Amitabh Bachchan embraces the character's inner and outer ugliness with an actor’s humility and the confidence of a thespian who knows how much the camera loves him. All best actor awards may be posted to Jalsa, Juhu.

Like Fatima Mahal, that has withstood the travails of time and men, so will Gulabo Sitabo.  

The film is a classic, a gem. Much like those childhood stories we never tire of, it will remain a charming, alluring world that audiences will repeatedly step into  world of the dusty, crumbling, peeling but majestic Fatima Mahal, where baby bakris skip about, an old, hunched, crabby man will do anything to have her, but the haughty haveli, like the women it cradles near and far, will chart her own destiny.

“Bus,” as Fauzia says, often, to Baankey, “chidiye mat”.

...
Tags: gulabo sitabo, ayushmann khuranna


Latest From Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput

‘Sushant was not short of work’: Rumi Jaffrey

Sanjjanna

Actress Sanjjanna heavily trolled after a live chat

Still from Nagarjuna’s movie Wild Dog

Safety is priority, says Solomon

Telugu Movie Artistes Association (MAA) president Naresh

‘We can’t wear protective gear’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan movie review: Gay love in the Indian family

SMZS is a joyous film with a dizzy, crazy pace.

Seeru film review: How to thank a thug who came to kill you

A scene from Seeru: An interlude between the mean business.

Bheeshma movie review: A well-packaged organic entertainer!

Actor Nithiin took a year’s break after three of his films failed at the box office before returning with Bheeshma. Venky Kudumula seeks to continue the trend after his successful debut film, Chalo. Top music director Mani Sharma’s son Mahati Sagar provides the music for the film which has Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead.

Nasir review: The beauty and brutality of life in eloquent silences

Poster for the film 'Nasir' (Twitter)

Kanni Maadam review: A caste drama cast well by first-time director

Kanni Maadam: Caste drama
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham