LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment Movie Reviews 14 Apr 2019 The Tashkent Files m ...
Entertainment, Movie Reviews

The Tashkent Files movie review: Shastri dies, again. Long live Shastri

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SUBHASH K JHA
Published Apr 14, 2019, 3:02 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2019, 3:23 am IST
Actors known to be unfailingly effective find themselves being placed on slippery ground as they struggle with their lines of pick-axe bravado.
A Still from Tashkent
 A Still from Tashkent
Rating:

Director:  Vivek Agnihotri

Cast: Mithun Chakraborty,  Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Tripathy,  Shweta Prasad, Pallavi Joshi, Mandira Bedi, Rajesh Verma, Prashant Gupta

 

It is difficult for even a diehard movie buff like yours truly to think of one kind thing to say about this politically motivated film that asks the question that we all wanted to ask but didn't know where to go. Who killed our second prime minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, while he was attending an important summit in Tashkent? Did he die a natural death…. or … or… was he bumped off by... hint. When the second in a hierarchy dies, the third gets to take over. Got that? Now revel in the tides of tyrannical intrigue.

Vivek Agnihotri brings together a formidable cast of ever-credible actors, which includes his wife Pallavi Joshi playing a wheelchair-bound  historian with no qualms about factual distortions, struggling here to look convincing spewing conspiracy theories that would make even Subramanian Swamy blush.

Using actors with a powerful voice, Agnihotri unleashes the most unbelievable theories about how and why Shastri died. Some of the accomplished players, such as Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Tripathi, are wasted. Others such as Prashant Gupta and Prakash Belawadi struggle with lines that even the best orators in the world would find hard to inject with conviction. It starts off as a blind examination of a clean and  honest prime minister's death and ends with broad and  slanderous remarks about Indian leaders accepting suitcases filled with currency notes from international agencies which want to control (the word used in the film is “colonise”) India.

The conspiracy theory lashes out at every politician we’ve grown up respecting, except Shastri, and his one follower in contemporary politics who believes in clean and mass-friendly governance. Guess who? Not that the narrative is not without its episodes of  enlightened storytelling. Getting Shweta Basu Prasad  to play the central character of a “fakenews” gatherer desperate to  get a real scoop to save  her  job,  is  a clever device to show how good intentions can, and often are, born  in  the  lap of muck. When she is not busy hamming, Shweta is quite effective in a pert, precocious, kind of way. But the zeal to embrace the film’s dubious politics gets the better of her judgment .The same goes for the distinguished cast.

Actors known to be unfailingly effective find themselves being placed on slippery ground as they struggle with their lines of pick-axe bravado.

A large part of the narrative is restricted to a room where members of a committee mull over the possibility of Shastri's murder in Tashkent. Everybody goes into spasms of self-generated anxiety, lending to the proceedings an aura of arrested eeriness. At one  point Mithun Chakraborty, in what is clearly his  moment of glory, gets up and goes around labelling every member of  the committee a terrorist for peddling self-interest in the name of nationalism.

It made me wonder. What would we call cinema that propounds dangerous propaganda, intellectualises googled gossip and validates Chinese (or in this case, Russian) whispers for its own reasons?

Shastri is dead…again. Long live Shastri.

...
Tags: naseeruddin shah, subramanian swamy, vivek agnihotri, pallavi joshi


Latest From Entertainment

A still from Chitralahari

Chitralahari movie review: ‘Chitralahari’ is about a failure person’s success story!

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur’s coping mechanism

Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani to fly solo

Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling

Priyanka Chopra collaborates with American writer Mindy Kaling for a film



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Scandalous Dutch fertility doctor fathered at least 49 children

Recent DNA testing determined that Karbaat is surely the biological father in 49 cases out of the many he has reportedly fathered. (Photo: AFP)
 

Robert Vadra kickstarts birthday week at NGO with children, elderly, poor

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra kickstarted his birthday week celebrations at an NGO where he spent time with children, the elderly and the poor, among others. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Was feeling sick': Pak-origin UK lawmaker as man masturbates in front of her in bus

Pakistani-origin member of British Parliament Naz Shah last week went through an embarrassing and shameful experience when a man masturbated in front of her on a London bus. (Photo: Facebook/ NazShahMP)
 

Pet dog saves lives of over 30 people in UP, dies later

The dog lost its life in a cylinder blast as it was tied up. (Photo: ANI)
 

Arsenal fan pays hypnotist £3000 to stop son from supporting Tottenham

In a bizarre incident, an unnamed father of a six-year-old son in England has reportedly offered £3,000 to a hypnotist to convert him to an Arsenal fan from being a Tottenham supporter. (Photo: AFP)
 

Evelyn Sharma's latest beach picture is too hot to handle; check out

Evelyn Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Chitralahari movie review: ‘Chitralahari’ is about a failure person’s success story!

A still from Chitralahari

Gangs Of Madras movie review: A gritty heroine centric gangster saga

Gangs Of Madras still.

Kavaludaari movie review: Coincidence galore

Kavaludaari movie still.

Movie review: Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai?

Ranade’s APKGKAH? is a bit lapata and none of the characters are interesting enough.

No Fathers in Kashmir movie review: Hope and longing in the Valley!

Kumar tells his story through a coming-of-age story between two teens — Noor (Zara Webb) and Majid (Shivam Raina) — in an atmosphere of all-pervading gloom where even any semblance of hope becomes everyone’s supreme aim.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham