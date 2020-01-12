Entertainment Movie Reviews 12 Jan 2020 Sarileru Neekevvaru ...
Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Sarileru Neekevvaru movie review: It’s Mahesh Babu’s show completely!

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SURESH KAVIRAYANI
Published Jan 12, 2020, 1:46 am IST
Updated Jan 12, 2020, 1:47 am IST
Though there is some action in between, Anil relies on his punch dialogues that are perfectly suited for Mahesh Babu.
Poster of Sarileru Neekevvaru movie.
 Poster of Sarileru Neekevvaru movie.
Rating:

Sarileru Neekevvaru
Cast: Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Sangeetha, Ajay, Hari Priya.
Director: Anil Ravipudi

Mahesh Babu’s film Sankranti release has caused ripples, as usual. He teams up with director Anil Ravipudi, who has delivered four consecutive hits, for Sarileru Neekevvaru. Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead and Vijayashanti mak-es a comeback after a 14-year vanvas.

 

Ajay Krishna (Mahesh Babu) is a Major in the Indian Army. During one of his operations, another officer named Ajay (Satyadev) is critically injured. The Army sends Ajay Krishna to Kurnool to inform the injured Ajay’s mother, Professor Bharathi (Vijaya-shanthi). On the train, he meets Samskruthi (Rashmika Mandanna). When Ajay Krishna lands in Kur-nool, he finds a local politician (Prakash Raj) harassing Bharathi. The stage is set for Major Ajay Krishna to get into action. Director Anil Ravipudi mixes patriotism and entertainment in a clever way. Writing is Ravipudi’s strength, and his ease with creating entertaining situations has given him four huge hits. Here, too, he gives priority to entertainment and pegs it on Superstar Mahesh Babu. The story provides Ravipu-di the opportunity to both tell a tale of patriotism and to highlight high emotion especially between Vijaya-shanthi and Mahesh Babu.

In between the military action where kids are saved from terrorists and the tale in Kurnool, Ravipudi cleverly uses the train journey for the comedy track which is one of the highlights of the film. Like in his earlier films, the director creates a catchphrase. Here it is, “never before ever after” which Anil uses throughout in the film.

The director is clear in his mind that he is using Mahesh Babu in his mass avatar for a typical commercial film, and that clarity is the reason that it works. Though there is some action in between, Anil relies on his punch dialogues that are perfectly suited for Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu has done comedy in a couple of films but he takes it to new heights here. Full credit to Ravipudi for making a perfect package with all the prime components — entertainment, emotion and action — just in time for Sankranti.

It is Mahesh Babu all the way. After a string of films in which he had serious roles, Mahesh Babu presents himself in a new angle, as a comic, in Sarileru Neekevvaru. His energy and timing are superb. After a long time, he also dances for a couple of songs which is a big treat for his fans. There are many comedy scenes involving Mahesh Babu but the best ones are with Jayaprakash Reddy and in the train.

Vijayashanti is a huge advantage for the film. The role is well-suited for the experienced actress and shows her grace and this is a perfect comeback for her. Rashmika Mandanna is energetic and fun. Rao Ramesh with his punch dialogues is a big asset for any film. Prakash Raj has a routine role as a bad guy. Sangeetha also has a comeback and she is good. Subba Raju and Vennela Kishore support well.

Music by Devi Sri Prasad is good and the songs look good on the screen. The two numbers Mind Block and Dang Dang are choreographed well and definitely entertain Mahesh Babu fans. The theme song on military is a bit emotional. Ratnavelu provides good visuals. A.S. Prakash’s art work should be mentioned as he recreated the famous Kondareddy Buruju of Kurnool.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is a paisa vasool film. Director Anil Ravipudi adds patriotism and comedy to his entertainer for a winning mix. This film marks Mahesh Babu’s best comedy performance. It is a visual treat for his fans and for the festival.

...
Tags: mahesh babu, sarileru neekevvaru


Latest From Entertainment

It is to the film’s credit that it manages to turn even this act of saving a widow from burning herself over her husband’s pyre into some sort of evil design.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior -Thrilling action flick marred by twisted agenda

Darbar poster.

Darbar movie review: It’s Rajini all the way, again!

Sushant Singh Rajput

Girlfriend turns manager

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt gets into character



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Chhapaak movie review: Brave and significant, but also very filmi

A pedestrian walks past a poster for the Bollywood movie Chhapaak in New Delhi on January 10, 2020. (AFP)

Darbar movie review: Strictly for Rajinikanth fans

Rajinikanth

Virgin River movie review: A cheerful mystery!

A still from Virgin River

Pizhai film review: A film with good intentions, but lacks execution

Pizhai is a tale about the travails of three kids

Pachai Vilakku review: Romancing the traffic

Pachai Vilakku: Love blooms amid traffic violations
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham