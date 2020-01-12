Sarileru Neekevvaru movie review: It’s Mahesh Babu’s show completely!

Rating:

Sarileru Neekevvaru

Cast: Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Sangeetha, Ajay, Hari Priya.

Director: Anil Ravipudi

Mahesh Babu’s film Sankranti release has caused ripples, as usual. He teams up with director Anil Ravipudi, who has delivered four consecutive hits, for Sarileru Neekevvaru. Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead and Vijayashanti mak-es a comeback after a 14-year vanvas.

Ajay Krishna (Mahesh Babu) is a Major in the Indian Army. During one of his operations, another officer named Ajay (Satyadev) is critically injured. The Army sends Ajay Krishna to Kurnool to inform the injured Ajay’s mother, Professor Bharathi (Vijaya-shanthi). On the train, he meets Samskruthi (Rashmika Mandanna). When Ajay Krishna lands in Kur-nool, he finds a local politician (Prakash Raj) harassing Bharathi. The stage is set for Major Ajay Krishna to get into action. Director Anil Ravipudi mixes patriotism and entertainment in a clever way. Writing is Ravipudi’s strength, and his ease with creating entertaining situations has given him four huge hits. Here, too, he gives priority to entertainment and pegs it on Superstar Mahesh Babu. The story provides Ravipu-di the opportunity to both tell a tale of patriotism and to highlight high emotion especially between Vijaya-shanthi and Mahesh Babu.

In between the military action where kids are saved from terrorists and the tale in Kurnool, Ravipudi cleverly uses the train journey for the comedy track which is one of the highlights of the film. Like in his earlier films, the director creates a catchphrase. Here it is, “never before ever after” which Anil uses throughout in the film.

The director is clear in his mind that he is using Mahesh Babu in his mass avatar for a typical commercial film, and that clarity is the reason that it works. Though there is some action in between, Anil relies on his punch dialogues that are perfectly suited for Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu has done comedy in a couple of films but he takes it to new heights here. Full credit to Ravipudi for making a perfect package with all the prime components — entertainment, emotion and action — just in time for Sankranti.

It is Mahesh Babu all the way. After a string of films in which he had serious roles, Mahesh Babu presents himself in a new angle, as a comic, in Sarileru Neekevvaru. His energy and timing are superb. After a long time, he also dances for a couple of songs which is a big treat for his fans. There are many comedy scenes involving Mahesh Babu but the best ones are with Jayaprakash Reddy and in the train.

Vijayashanti is a huge advantage for the film. The role is well-suited for the experienced actress and shows her grace and this is a perfect comeback for her. Rashmika Mandanna is energetic and fun. Rao Ramesh with his punch dialogues is a big asset for any film. Prakash Raj has a routine role as a bad guy. Sangeetha also has a comeback and she is good. Subba Raju and Vennela Kishore support well.

Music by Devi Sri Prasad is good and the songs look good on the screen. The two numbers Mind Block and Dang Dang are choreographed well and definitely entertain Mahesh Babu fans. The theme song on military is a bit emotional. Ratnavelu provides good visuals. A.S. Prakash’s art work should be mentioned as he recreated the famous Kondareddy Buruju of Kurnool.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is a paisa vasool film. Director Anil Ravipudi adds patriotism and comedy to his entertainer for a winning mix. This film marks Mahesh Babu’s best comedy performance. It is a visual treat for his fans and for the festival.