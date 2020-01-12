Entertainment Movie Reviews 12 Jan 2020 Darbar movie review: ...
Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Darbar movie review: It’s Rajini all the way, again!

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ARNAB BANERJEE
Published Jan 12, 2020, 1:49 am IST
Updated Jan 12, 2020, 1:49 am IST
If you are with Adithya, the violence would look gratuitous, and the revenge would naturally look like aggression and brutality.
Darbar poster.
 Darbar poster.
Rating:

Darbar
Cast: Rajinikanth, Suneil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas
Director: A.R. Murugadoss

There’s nothing new in A.R. Murugadoss’ Darbar, but despite that, let alone Rajini’s fan following, even his character’s fearlessness coupled with his natural flamboyance allows him to get away with just anything, even extra-judicial killings! The proof: the audience rejoicing with a thunderous applause at every scene he spears in! But is anyone complaining? Or, has any issues? None at all. After all, it’s Rajini! Bhai!

 

In Darbar, the narrative is set in Mumbai, where its police force is in dire need of a revamp to wipe out the most evil crime ever reported — the drug mafia headed by Hari Chopra (Suniel Shetty) as the mastermind. For Adithya Arunachalam, the Mumbai police commissioner, who is specially deputed to eliminate the drug mafia, the task seems tough. Is he scared? No. As a rather unscrupulous cop, he could act most brazenly and go to the extent of taking on the might of human rights activists too. When he arrests drug peddler goon Ajay Malhotra (Prateik Babbar) from the streets, he doesn’t know what he is getting into — Ajay happens to be the son of a rich industrialist Vinod Malhotra (Nawab Shah) who is also a drug dealer. His powerful father takes care of just everything.  

As the do-gooder cop unceremoniously pulls off the tale with familiar twists and turns with style and verve, all hell breaks loose — the kingpin Hari Chopra (Suniel Shetty) needs to step in and return to India to teach Aditya a lesson for life. Hari is the real father of Ajay.

If you are with Adithya, the violence would look gratuitous, and the revenge would naturally look like aggression and brutality. But since it’s our very own Rajini, or Thalaiva (spoken for Rajinikanth with respect), faces punched to pieces look indispensable, imperative and an absolute must.

Rajini gobbles up the entire length of the 159-minute film that has at its heart everything that his films have appealed at, to the young and the old alike. All the traits and attributes are almost branded are incorporated and used smartly to cater to his fan base. In addition, his character being a tad psychologically troubled and messed up may seem difficult when the film grants him enough leeway to get off scot free and escape punishment. But then, as I don’t tire of repeating: it’s a Rajini film!

...
Tags: darbar, rajinikanth


Latest From Entertainment

It is to the film’s credit that it manages to turn even this act of saving a widow from burning herself over her husband’s pyre into some sort of evil design.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior -Thrilling action flick marred by twisted agenda

Poster of Sarileru Neekevvaru movie.

Sarileru Neekevvaru movie review: It’s Mahesh Babu’s show completely!

Sushant Singh Rajput

Girlfriend turns manager

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt gets into character



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Chhapaak movie review: Brave and significant, but also very filmi

A pedestrian walks past a poster for the Bollywood movie Chhapaak in New Delhi on January 10, 2020. (AFP)

Darbar movie review: Strictly for Rajinikanth fans

Rajinikanth

Virgin River movie review: A cheerful mystery!

A still from Virgin River

Pizhai film review: A film with good intentions, but lacks execution

Pizhai is a tale about the travails of three kids

Pachai Vilakku review: Romancing the traffic

Pachai Vilakku: Love blooms amid traffic violations
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham