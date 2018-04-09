Chal Mohan Ranga movie review: Love in the US turns out to be a routine story

Rating:

Cast: Nithiin, Megha Akash, K.V. Naresh, Rao Ramesh, Lissy, Narra and others

Director: Krishna Chaitanya



Nithiin’s Chal Mohan Ranga is in the news for two reasons. The first is the involvement of Pawan Kalyan as co-producer along with Nithiin’s father Sudhakar Reddy and the second is the story by director Trivikram Srinivas. Mohan Ranga (Nithiin) is not a bit serious about his future but wants to head to the US. Though he gets rejected a few times, he manages to get the visa during the fourth attempt for a funny reason. After landing in the US, he meets a girl (Megha) when her car dashes him. They happen to meet a few times and fall in love unexpectedly. As in usual films, Megha hails from a rich family and Mohan Ranga is from a middle class family. He wishes to be rich and joins a US firm. Both of them want to propose to each other but due to their life goals, they couldn’t do so.

Meanwhile, Megha comes back to India to visit her parents in Ooty. Though her parents fix her marriage with another boy, she couldn’t forget Mohan Ranga. On the other side, Mohan too comes back to India for Megha and goes to Ooty where she was getting married. What happens next is the crux of the story. It is one of the run-of-the -mill stories, where a boy meets a girl in the US, falls in love and gets separated after some time. The Tollywood has had several films made along these lines. One wonders how could a top writer and director like Trivikram pen a story for Nithiin. Director Krishna Chaitanya, however, tried his best to make this film an entertainer and added a few comic elements. Some of the scenes and dialogues have a strong Trivikram impact.

The first half of the story happens in the US and the second half in Ooty. There are a few hilarious scenes like the ‘Jockey’ scene and Rao Ramesh and Narra scenes. The climax is good. There are no twists and turns in the story. This is Nithiin’s 25th film and he performed well. Comp-ared to his earlier films, this role is very energetic and lively and he has done justice to his character. Megha Akash is beautiful but need to work on her expressions to be more successful. In the first half, Madhusudh-anan along with Prabhas Srin-u gives us some funny scenes. The second half is saved by the climax. The director sho-uld have given more space to Rao Ramesh, but he completely reduced his role. Sanjay Swaroop didn’t get any dialog-ues though he appeared in so-me scenes in the second half.

The music by Thaman is not up to the mark except for some songs. The cinematography by Nataraja Subramanyam is good and has captured some good locations in Ooty and the US. Dialogues are penned by Krishna Chaitanya.

Finally, Chal Mohan Ranga is a completely predictable film but provides a few hilarious scenes. First half is narrated in an entertaining way and the second half is saved by the climax. It’s just a time pass film.