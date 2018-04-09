search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Chal Mohan Ranga movie review: Love in the US turns out to be a routine story

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SURESH KAVIRAYANI
Published Apr 9, 2018, 12:56 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2018, 12:56 am IST
Chal Mohan Ranga is a completely predictable film but provides a few hilarious scenes.
A still from the movie
 A still from the movie
Rating:

Cast: Nithiin, Megha Akash, K.V. Naresh, Rao Ramesh, Lissy, Narra and others
Director: Krishna Chaitanya
 

 

 

Nithiin’s Chal Mohan Ranga is in the news for two reasons. The first is the involvement of Pawan Kalyan as co-producer along with Nithiin’s father Sudhakar Reddy and the second is the story by director Trivikram Srinivas. Mohan Ranga (Nithiin) is not a bit serious about his future but wants to head to the US. Though he gets rejected a few times, he manages to get the visa during the fourth attempt for a funny reason. After landing in the US, he meets a girl (Megha) when her car dashes him. They happen to meet a few times and fall in love unexpectedly. As in usual films, Megha hails from a rich family and Mohan Ranga is from a middle class family. He wishes to be rich and joins a US firm. Both of them want to propose to each other but due to their life goals, they couldn’t do so.

Meanwhile, Megha comes back to India to visit her parents in Ooty. Though her parents fix her marriage with another boy, she couldn’t forget Mohan Ranga. On the other side, Mohan too comes back to India for Megha and goes to Ooty where she was getting married. What happens next is the crux of the story. It is one of the run-of-the -mill stories, where a boy meets a girl in the US, falls in love and gets separated after some time. The Tollywood has had several films made along these lines.  One wonders how could a top writer and director like Trivikram pen a story for Nithiin. Director Krishna Chaitanya, however, tried his best to make this film an entertainer and added a few comic elements. Some of the scenes and dialogues have a strong Trivikram impact.

The first half of the story happens in the US and the second half in Ooty. There are a few hilarious scenes like the ‘Jockey’ scene and Rao Ramesh and Narra scenes. The climax is good. There are no twists and turns in the story. This is Nithiin’s 25th film and he performed well. Comp-ared to his earlier films, this role is very energetic and lively and he has done justice to his character. Megha Akash is beautiful but need to work on her expressions to be more successful.  In the first half, Madhusudh-anan along with Prabhas Srin-u gives us some funny scenes.  The second half is saved by the climax. The director sho-uld have given more space to Rao Ramesh,  but he completely reduced his role. Sanjay Swaroop didn’t get any dialog-ues though he appeared in so-me scenes in the second half. 

The music by Thaman is not up to the mark except for some songs. The cinematography by Nataraja Subramanyam is good and has captured some good locations in Ooty and the US. Dialogues are penned by Krishna Chaitanya.
Finally, Chal Mohan Ranga is a completely predictable film but provides a few hilarious scenes. First half is narrated in an entertaining way and the second half is saved by the climax. It’s just a time pass film.

Tags: actor nithiin, megha akash, chal mohan ranga




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hubble measures precise distance to ancient globular star cluster for the first time

(Photo: NASA)Star clusters are the key ingredient in stellar models because the stars in each grouping are at the same distance, have the same age, and have the same chemical composition.
 

My heart aches for minorities: Pakistani tells Pope, then takes selfie

Daniel Bashir, a 26-year-old doctor in Karachi said he took the selfie with the leader of the world's Catholics during a youth conference at the Vatican in March. (Photo: Facebook/ Daniel Bashir)
 

IPL 2018: ‘Special’ Mayank Markande earns Mahela Jayawardene’s praise

Mayank Markande scalped three wickets, including a wicket of MS Dhoni, for twenty runs during Mumbai Indians versus Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2018 opener. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Dwayne Bravo-Kieron Pollard: Divided by IPL teams, united by 400 number jesery

“(Kieron) Pollard is the first player to play 400 T20 games. So he has 400 on his back. And I'm the first bowler to get 400 wickets,” said Dwayne Bravo about why he and Pollard 400 number jerseys. (Photo: BCCI)
 

BSNL offering 153GB data for Rs 248: All we know

The state-run firm BSNL, however, has the only 3G network across India while Jio's offer is for 4G service.
 

WhatsApp says it collects 'very little data'

The popular messaging platform, which was acquired by Facebook in 2014, has one billion users globally and is one of the most popular mediums of instant messaging in India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Blackmail movie review: A chaotic yawn fest

Screengrabs from Blackmail trailer. (Courtesy: YouTube/T Series)

A Quiet Place movie review: A tense and twisted blast of a thriller

'A Quiet Place' was premiered at South by Southwest.

Baaghi 2 movie review: Rebelling against logic, always

Tiger Shroff in 'Baaghi 2'.

PadMan movie review: A bittersweet tale of menstruation

'Padman' poster.

Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren movie review: Needed more comic elements

A still from Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham