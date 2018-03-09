search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Movie Reviews

3 Storeys movie review: Convenient yet engaging thriller

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ROHIT BHATNAGAR
Published Mar 9, 2018, 8:41 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2018, 8:51 am IST
Watch 3 Storeys for an unconventional treatment and short length which is rare in Hindi movies.
Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha and Sharman Joshi in '3 Storeys.'
 Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha and Sharman Joshi in '3 Storeys.'
Rating:

Director: Arjun Mukherjee

Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Renuka Shahane, Masumeh Makhija, Sharman Joshi, Ankit Rathi, Himanshu and others

 

With predictable moments scattered all over the film, debutant director Arjun Mukherjee still takes a brave attempt of making an unconventional thriller. Although the twisted plot is easy to catch in bits and pieces, it is intriguing at the same time.

Leela (Richa Chadha) is a seductress who is everyone's desire in and out of the chawl where she resides, especially of the constable Ganpat (Himanshu). Flory Mendonca (Renuka Shahane) is an old Catholic lady who lives all by herself after the death of her only son and husband. Flory seeks a genuine buyer for her house as she plans to settle down in Goa with her sister.

Vilas Naik (Pulkit Samrat) runs a business in Hyderabad and in order to expand his business in Mumbai, buys Flory's house in the chawl. Varsha (Masumeh Makhija), a submissive wife, is a victim of her alcoholic husband every day, stays next door. Shankar (Sharman Joshi), a Dubai-based garment manufacturer retuns to his native house in the same chawl.

Suhail (Ankit Rathi), a Muslim guy is in love with Malini, a Hindu girl in the neighbourhood, but their families are against each other. How their lives cross paths with each other is what 3 Storeys all about.

Director Arjun Mukherjee makes his film a very easy-breezy watch, but it is layered and intensifying in the correct manner. He tells the stories of three different worlds, but leaves the mystery too easy to guess. However, the characters of his story are complex, dark, funny and emotional but look manufactured at times. There are certain moments in the film that will jolt you and few that are conveniently crafted. Apart from the characters, the good part of the film is its length. Arjun creates an entirely different world in just 99 minutes. Overall, he does a fair job!

Renuka Shahane is flawless. Her laughter, wit, pain and emotions are perfect. Pulkit Samrat is too good in his brief role. Richa Chadha looks apt as the sultry siren. Himanshu is okay. Masumeh had a dismal run at the box office earlier, but she bounces back with this film and shocks with her performance. You could feel her pain of being in an abusive relationship. Sharman Joshi is a great actor and in this one too he impresses with his act. Debutante Ankit Rathi does a fair job for his first film.

Watch 3 Storeys for an unconventional treatment and short length which is rare in Hindi movies.

Tags: 3 storeys, movie review, pulkit samrat, richa chadha, renuka shahane, sharman joshi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Farhan Akhtar's 3 Storeys to promote fresh talent!

Related Galleries

3 Storeys cast Pulkit, others showcase their story to Kriti, Kalki, other stars

Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha launch the '3 Storeys' trailer in a Mumbai chawl


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are how many friends one needs to be happy

If you think about it, even the hugely popular television show Friends had five close friends living happily together.
 

The Samsung S9 has a great camera, just like other phones

This combo shows photos of a sunset along the Hudson River, taken in New York with a view of New Jersey. Starting at the top left and going clockwise, the phones used are Samsung’s Galaxy S9, Apple’s iPhone X, Google’s Pixel 2 XL and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8. All top-end phones take decent photos, even in challenging low-light conditions, though there are some color variations. (AP Photo/Nick Jesdanun)
 

Here’s the Japanese concept that will help you wake up in morning

Ikigai is defined as one’s “reason for which you wake up in the morning”, which can be interpreted as your purpose in life.
 

Sanitary pad dispenser installed in Rajdhani Express

This is the first train in India in which a sanitary pad dispensation machine has been installed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Indian acid attack survivors sparkle at fashion show to spotlight equality

Acid attack victims pose on a ramp during a fashion show on the eve of International Women's Day in Thane, outskirts of Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 

Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple

Wall Street’s optimism about last year’s 10th anniversary iPhone had propelled Apple’s stock 24 per cent higher over the past 12 months, giving it a market capitalisation of $893 billion.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

‘Awe’ movie review: Awe is a must watch

‘Awe’ movie poster.

Aiyaary movie review: Manoj Bajpayee saves this haywire thriller

Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpyee in a still from 'Aiyaary.'

Pari movie review: Anushka ensures that India's Conjuring is here

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Pari.'

Kunju Daivam movie review: Adish steals the show in Kunju Daivam

A still from Kunju Daivam.

The Shape of Water movie review: A gorgeous cinematic experience

'The Shape of Water' has received 13 nominations at the 90th Academy Awards.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham