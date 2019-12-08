90ML movie review: 90ML is a bad drink, after all

Rating:

Cast: Karthikeya, Neha Solanki, Rao Ramesh, Ravi Kishan, Posani, Ali

Director: Sekhar Reddy Erra

The most noteworthy feature of 90ML, it appears, is its problems with the censors. RX100 Karthikeya tries his luck for a fourth time with 90ML that has Sekhar Reddy making his debut as director. This is also the first Telugu film for the female lead Neha Solanki.

Devadas (Karthikeya) is born with a rare disease called foetal alcohol syndrome, caused by the mother drinking liquor during pregnancy. The doctor advises the parents to give him 90ml of alcohol thrice in a day, He can’t get a job due to his ‘drinking problem’, nor a girl. A businessman John Wick is also troubling Devadas. That creates a complex situation to unravel.

Director Sekhar Reddy deals with foetal alcohol syndrome rather flippantly, recommending alcohol for what is a very serious condition which has no known cure.

A few filmmakers have based their movies on rare diseases, but Sekhar Reddy mishandles it. Is this an effort, then, at promoting alcohol?

The director misses the sequences and what he wants to say is not clear. Sekhar Reddy does not make attempt to make the film believable, making his hero jump all over the place and beat up tens of goons despite his condition. The protagonist is introduced with an action sequence and a song. The lead actress is introduced in old-fashioned style and then comes a song.

Another big disappointment is Ravi Kishan playing the villain, and his outfits. The character is designed for irritation, it appears. The other big minus is the family of Suvasana, calling each other each other emandi and tagging on garu. A few times is okay but it does begin to get on the nerves.

Karthikeya proves his dancing talents again but he should take care of the story of his films. He is trying to reach the masses but it will take time. Debutante Neha Solanki is just okay. Rao Ramesh is the only actor who acquits himself but Sekhar Reddy does not use his talents. Ravi Kishan is loud and overboard.

Pragathi and Satya do not suit the role of parents. Roll Rida gets a good role and provides a few laughs. The music by Anup Rubens is average, but the songs are choreographed well.

At the end of it all, 90ML is like a bad drink.