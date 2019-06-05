Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  The Proteas are on the back-foot as their two prime pacers, Dale Steyn and Lungi Ngidi are already injured, and Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the tournament due to his shoulder injury. (Photo: Cricketworldcup/instagram) ICC CWC'19: IND vs SA LIVE; Rohit to the rescue
 
Entertainment Movie Reviews 05 Jun 2019 Bharat movie review: ...
Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Bharat movie review: Salman Khan is earnest, the rest is pretty bland

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MAYUR SANAP
Published Jun 5, 2019, 7:53 pm IST
Updated Jun 5, 2019, 8:13 pm IST
Despite the potential, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial fizzles halfway through and it's a bit of a bore.
Salman Khan in the still from Bharat.
 Salman Khan in the still from Bharat.
Rating:

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Sonali Kulkarni, Tabu, and Jackie Shroff.

 

Early in 'Bharat', we see a gut-wrenching recreation of the post-partition times at the small railway station in Pakistan where thousands of displaced Hindus are running down to save their lives. Amidst this human horror, a family juggles to enter into the train but a tragedy strikes onto them. A young boy named Bharat loses his sister and father in the crowd. Bharat is given promise by his father (Jackie Shroff) to protect his family until he returns and that's how the journey begins.  From a point quite early on in the film, we have a fairly certain idea of what has happened to turn this young boy so mature for his age and you can't help but escape the feeling that the film's emotional wallop is something surely promised but never given despite the ever-so formidable Salman Khan delivering his possible best.

'Bharat' traces the journey of the eponymous hero from his teenage days to his old age in the backdrop of post-independence era. The film opens in the present day with Bharat (Salman Khan), his wife Kumud (Katrina Kaif), friend Vilayti (Sunil Grover) and his entire family. In order to support his family and to keep it together, Bharat does every other odd job - right from polishing shoes, joining the circus to becoming a Merchant Navy officer - he is only determined to stick to the promise given to his father. Bharat is on the quest to find his lost father and sister. Will they reunite?

Bharat poster.Bharat poster.

There is quite an affecting story to be told here, but director Ali Abbas Zafar does not manage to either draw our affections towards Salman's Bharat or his determination and with a somewhat fragment way of telling the story, the film suffers badly from a lack of quality construction. The film's basic premise is essentially plain and simple, oddly enough ripped out of a seemingly ordinary life.  Zafar dispenses with any nuance of hard work, or respect for his audience's intelligence, and dishes up a glib, emotionally manipulative sequences, one after another. The plot is formulaic and standard, but the first hour, though slow, is relatively good. Soon after the film loses all of its steam by indulging in some bizarrely unnecessary subplots, such as about a girl from Malta (Nora Fatehi) as well as some really awkward product placements. The screenplay lacks a coherent sense of direction; the scenes featuring Kumud Mishra and Aasif Sheikh's character constantly feel like a distraction, like moments that simply get in the way of the story.

The events of the last third of the film are intended to turn around the characters and somehow make them more endearing. However, the weepy moments are so badly calculated and predictable that they barely have any effect once they are actually encountered. There are small glimmers of a better film within 'Bharat' but its unbalanced tone of comedy and drama never really mixes. The relationship between Bharat and Kumud although pretty charming, lacks depth. The writing doesn't spend much time on how they affect each other to heal. The film also lacks the intriguing and engaging moments with the audience.That means it's the writer's and director's faults, not the actors'. This might have been really worth watching if those two had been competent, but unfortunately that's not the case. Despite the potential, 'Bharat' fizzles halfway through and it becomes a bit of a bore. The film ultimately falls short of leaving any significant impact.

A still from the song.A still from the song in Bharat.

The biggest strength of 'Bharat' is, undoubtedly, Salman Khan. For the most part, he is fantastic. Like in 'Sultan', we yet again get to witness Salman's rare fallibility here. Also, just like 'Tiger Zinda Hai', he also shows his superhumanness in the adverse situations. He gives an earnest performance in the intense scene but sadly it does not match up to the level of performance in his recent films like 'Sultan' or 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. Katrina Kaif gives a decent performance as a fierce, feisty woman who loves Bharat unconditionally. Although this was a novel role for Ms. Kaif and to her credit, she manages to capture some degree of authenticity. However, many of her scenes were just repetitive and does not contain enough emotional depth to draw the viewer in. The part of Disha Patani does not come off realistically. To make it worse, there's no character build up. The same could be said of Sunil Grover who seems to be doing the bare minimum to get by. His character has the potential to give Salman something to play off of but he provides very little. The rest of the cast is serviceable. The slack and purposeless direction leave other cast members emoting in a void.

Overall, in spite of the ensemble of some good performers, 'Bharat' is cursed by a mundane script and forceful attempt to get the entire audience in tears. It is a film that seems signposted as a vehicle to attract attention for its committed leading star Salman Khan, but thanks to the team behind it it ends up as a vehicle that never gets out of first gear.

Watch 'Bharat' trailer here:

...
Tags: salman khan, salman khan latest film, katrina kaif, bharat, bharat movie review, ali abbas zafar


Cricket World Cup 2019

Related Stories

No hike in ‘Bharat’ ticket prices; fans going gaga over Salman Khan starrer!
Watch: Katrina Kaif shares adorable video practicing dialogues for 'Bharat'
Salman Khan's fan books entire theatre for Bharat's first day first show!
Romancing Salman Khan is dream come true, says 'Bharat' star Disha Patani
Ahead of release, PIL in Delhi HC seeks title change of Salman Khan's 'Bharat'

Latest From Entertainment

Salman Khan.

Watch: Salman Khan slaps his own bodyguard at 'Bharat' special screening

Hrithik Roshan's look in 'Super 30'.

Super 30 trailer: Indian Stammering Association all praise for Hrithik Roshan starrer

Deepika Padukone and Sabyasachi Mukherjee. (Photo: Instagram)

Sabyasachi Mukherjee pens down the journey of his friendship with Deepika Padukone!

Dinyar Contractor. (Photo: ANI)

Veteran actor Dinyar Contractor passes away at 79, PM Narendra Modi condoles death



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Karnataka village excels in water conservation

Visuals from the rejuvenated water tank in Vitagondana Koppa village (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Narendra Modi sends his wishes to Team India for World Cup 2019

PM Modi shared his wishes through his official Twitter account. (Photo: PTI/AFP)
 

Sikh man flaunts 'rainbow turban' with pride

Pride Month is celebrated every year in the month of June to recognise the impact LGBT people have had in the world. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

Computer Baba demands helicopter to survey river Narmada

Congress leader Namdev Tyagi (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 

Ford EcoSport gets new Thunder edition and a price cut

Thunder Edition gets cosmetic updates on the inside and out.
 

Watch: PM Modi urges citizens to make yoga an integral part of their lives

Last year also, the Prime Minister had shared several 3D videos explaining Pawanmuktasana, Setu Bandhasana, Shalabhasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Vajrasana, Vrikshasana, Bhujangasana among others. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Godzilla: King of the Monsters movie review: ‘Godzilla’ is back and doing just fine

The filmmakers have even helpfully shifted the focus to another family entirely for this installment, from the inert Brodys (Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Elizabeth Olsen) to the Russells, a now-broken family of scientists who lived in San Francisco during the 2014 attack.

Devi 2 movie review: A lacklustre horror comedy

Devi 2 still.

A bizarre mystery

A scene from The Society

Amar movie review: A fine example for how not to launch a star kid!

A still from the film.

PM Narendra Modi movie review: A film that deifies a political leader

Whatever may have been the decision of the United States to not allow him a visa in 2005, or of his role in fuelling the riots, the film gives him a clean chit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham