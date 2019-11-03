Entertainment Movie Reviews 03 Nov 2019 Meeku Matrame Chepta ...
Meeku Matrame Chepta movie review: It’s a fun and entertainment film!

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SURESH KAVIRAYANI
Published Nov 3, 2019, 2:43 am IST
Updated Nov 3, 2019, 2:44 am IST
Director Shammeer Sultan in his maiden venture takes the current topic of hacking and viral videos and narrates the story in an entertaining manner.
The first half is terrific with hilarious scenes and has a real feel. Some scenes drag in the second half, but Sultan makes up for it with a surprise twist at the end.
Rating:

Cast: Tharun Bhascker, Abhinav Gomatam, Naveen, Anasuya, Vani Bhojan, Pavani Gangireddy, Vinay Varma
Director: Shammer Sultan

Meeku Matrame Chepta has quite a few unique features. It is a small budget film and does not feature major actors but is backed by actor Vijay Deverakonda. Its lead actor is the director Tharun Bhascker, along Abhinav Gomatam. The director is a debutant, Shammeer Sultan.

 

Rakesh (Tharun Bhascker) is an anchor in a TV channel with abysmal ratings. Just before he marries his lady love Steffi (Vani Bhojan), a video clip of his where he is enacting the first night surfaces on a porn site. His childhood friend and colleague Kamesh (Abhinav Gomatam) advises him that the video can be deleted. The rest of the story untangles the mess.

Director Shammeer Sultan in his maiden venture takes the current topic of hacking and viral videos and narrates the story in an entertaining manner. He keeps it simple and, because of its good screenplay, Sultan keeps the audience engaged till the end.

The first half is terrific with hilarious scenes and has a real feel. Some scenes drag in the second half, but Sultan makes up for it with a surprise twist at the end. But it’s appreciable that Sultan has come up with a different idea and kept the budget tight.

Tharun Bhascker steals the acting honours. He is very natural and his acting is top notch. His comedy scenes and dialogue delivery are superb. He has said he doesn’t want to continue acting but he is one of the better actors.

Abhinav Gomatam does a fantastic job and is on par with Tharun Bhascker. He plays the second lead but is at the top of his game in the comedy scenes. His voice is an asset. Tharun and Abhinav are the pillars for Meeku Matrame Chepta. Anasuya plays a guest role but Sultan did not etch a convincing part for her. Vani and Pavani Gangireddy do a decent job, Vinay Varma, Avantika Misra and others support very well.

The dialogues by Tharun Bhaskcer and the director simply superb. Most of the dialogues are regular and normally comes in between friends, but the way they used in this film is quite natural. The cinematography is okay and the music average.

Meeku Matrame Chepta is a different film from the debutant Shammer. Credit goes to Vijay Deverakonda for his support to new talent. Tharun Bhascker and Abhinav Gomatam are the highlights. A fun film, it does not have the regular dances in foreign locations and the lead actor bashing tens of goons.

...
