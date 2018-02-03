search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Prithvi Shaw’s side beat the Jason Sangha-led Australian in the inaugural encounter by 100 runs and they will repeat that feat and beat the Aussies to win the 2018 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| ICC U-19 World Cup Final, IND vs AUS: Porel removes Bryant, Australia 1 down
 
Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Kuldip Patwal movie review: Kohli’s drama - A confused mixture!

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ARNAB BANERJEE
Published Feb 3, 2018, 12:48 am IST
Updated Feb 3, 2018, 12:48 am IST
Both Dobriyal and Devaiah are expected to breathe life into their characters but get little help from the script.
A still from the movie.
 A still from the movie.
Rating:

Cast: Gulshan Devaiah, Deepak Dobriyal, Parvin Dabas, Raima Sen, Jameel Khan, Anurag Arora
Director: Remy Kohli

 

 

There are films that give you a good idea what is generally up. If not the specifics, but a concrete premise that make the journey toward the eventual, inevitable twist fairly one-dimensional. Debutant director Remy Kohli’s Kuldip Patwal: I didn’t do it! isn’t an ordinary mystery; you’ll have it all figured out pretty early — until halfway through the movie, when Kohli pulls the rug out from underneath you, rolls it up, fills it with his giddy ideas, and forces you to smoke it.
When a commoner Kuldip Patwal (Deepak Dobriyal) is thrown into a jail cell on suspicion of murder of a local politician, he pleads that he hasn’t done it, and that he only happened to be present at the crime scene. The onlookers and bystanders have an alibi though: he was found transfixed to the spot from where the chief minister (Parvin Dabas) was shot dead. A disoriented Kuldip insists he doesn’t recall anything before or after the incident, and he is put behind bars. Can he survive the state entrapment, or did he actually do it?

Grocery store shopkeeper Kuldip gets caught in the midst of a political drama caused by the death of the minister, leaving behind the lines between truth and the concocted lies blurry. Kuldip is doomed for capital punishment, but there are other truths that emerge when the trial begins. Quite naturally, the case gets more complicated as the film progresses. This could have been a marvellous crime and mystery thriller where there is more to the truth than meets the common man’s eye. There is advocate Praduman (Gulshan Devaiah) who has taken upon himself to serve humanitarian causes, and thus, takes up Kuldip’s case. Strangely, the murdered minister’s widow Simrat (Raima Sen) is the one who is the defence counsel. 

Kohli uses the technique of flashbacks to unfold Kuldip’s sorry state of affairs: he is a graduate but can’t find himself a job only because the minister has announced job reservations for the backward classes; he gets into fracas with corrupt government officials; he starts selling vegetables by the roadside and even that is objected to by the minister whose orders to vacate the roads lead to further frustration and his disenchantment with life. So far so good. But we are left wondering how on earth an interesting story like Kuldip’s loses track. Matters get worse when the director — who, by the way, has lined up a good cast — goes back and forth with the help of not one but several recollections to narrate his protagonist’s story. Kohli’s gloomy and complicated storytelling exerts a bitter experience, as there seems to be no lingering pull to stay on, and comprehend the complexities of the narrative. As a result, if ever any semblance of excitement looms large in the landscape of your imagination, you dismiss it off almost instantaneously as yet another flashback tries to hold your attention offering another twist.

If only someone had suggested that to take on such a complex subject for his first film, the directors ought to have some maturity to develop the idea and take the story forward. Both Dobriyal and Devaiah are expected to breathe life into their characters but get little help from the script. Dabas looks unsure of himself and looks ill at ease playing the young chief minister. Sen, who plays his wife, too, has no idea what she is supposed to be doing. And, whoever writes drafts for feature films dealing with legal wrangles must study law, or at least, consult lawyers to come up with a plausible screenplay, and not allow loopholes to stare at us.

We have seen in the ’60s and the ’70s how a trial session ends up as the decisive verdict. The absence of a high court, let alone the Supreme Court, in the life of an under trial is a glaring error that most filmmakers tend to ignore. I have a feeling that the director, after editing the final copy of the film, had an inkling that his film would head to a disaster, and so, he adds another twist in the tale at the end to leave us with more vagueness and obscurity. If his intention was to pique our interest in the so-called subject based on the truth of the accused, he fails. Only, if it had worked!

The writer is a film critic and has been reviewing films for over 15 years. He also writes on music, art and culture, and other human interest stories. 

Tags: kuldip patwal: i didn’t do it!, gulshan devaiah, deepak dobriyal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| ICC U-19 World Cup Final, IND vs AUS: Porel removes Bryant, Australia 1 down

Prithvi Shaw’s side beat the Jason Sangha-led Australian in the inaugural encounter by 100 runs and they will repeat that feat and beat the Aussies to win the 2018 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. (Photo: BCCI)
 

ICC 2018 Under-19 World Cup final, India vs Australia: Live streaming, match-timings

Prithvi Shaw's (right) India and Jason Sangha's(left) Australia will go all out to finish the tournament on a high. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC U-19 World Cup Final: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's message for Prithvi Shaw and co

Prithvi Shaw and co have so far progressed to the finals with ease having outclassed their opponents in each encounter. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ibuprofen during pregnancy may harm fertility of daughters

Prolonged exposure to ibuprofen during foetal life may lead to long-term effects on women's fertility.
 

Giant balls of metal are falling from sky in towns across globe, locals baffled

The balls were 40kg pieces of the rocket used to hold reaction control system propellant or tank pressure gases. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

iPad apps on your Mac: Now a possibility

iOS 11 update was a major overhaul last year which brought AR features and also native support to AR applications.(credit: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Nimir movie review: This Udhayanidhi Stalinn starrer is an underwhelming watch

A still from the film.

Kanaka movie review: For the ‘auto’ fans of Annavru

A movie still from Kanaka.

My Birthday Song movie review: Needlessly convoluted, annoyingly pretentious

A still from the movie.

Kaalakaandi movie review: Verma, a bad finisher!

Kaalakaandi movie poster.

Raju Kannada Medium movie review: Raju bags yet another rank

Still from the movie.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham