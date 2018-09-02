search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Movie Reviews

@Nartanasala movie review: This ‘gay’ comedy never works!

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SURESH KAVIRAYANI
Published Sep 2, 2018, 12:03 am IST
Updated Sep 2, 2018, 12:03 am IST
The film is produced by Shaurya’s mother Usha Mulpuri and helmed by debutant Srinivas Chakravarthy.
A still from @Nartanasala
 A still from @Nartanasala
Rating:

Cast: Naga Shaurya, Kashmira Kulkarni, Yamini Bhaskar, Sivaji Raja, Ajay, Jayaprakash Reddy
Director: Srinivas Chakravarthy

Fresh from the success of Chalo, Naga Shaurya’s @Nartanasala evokes some interest because the promos hype his gay act. The film is produced by Shaurya’s mother Usha Mulpuri and helmed by debutant Srinivas Chakravarthy.

 

Radha Krishna (Naga Shaurya) runs a boxing school for women and saves Manasa (Kashmira),  who is being harassed by a man (Satyam Rajesh), and falls in love with her. His father Kalamandir Kalyan (Sivaji Raja) arranges his marriage with Satyabhama (Yamini Bhaskar), daughter of a powerful leader (Jaya-prakash Reddy). To avoid this marriage Radha Krishna claims he is gay. The marriage is cancelled, but trouble starts as Radha Krishna gets a proposal from a man.

Director Srinivas Chakravarthy adopts a cliched approach to a routine subject. The protagonist lying to escape from something is not new in Telugu films; it’s just that @Nartanasala uses the gay tack.

The film does not start off well, going overboard with Sivaji Raja over the protagonist. After a few boring episodes, the interval scene gets an interesting twist. The second half is located in Jayaprakash Reddy’s house, and Chakravarthy introduces some scenes which are more silly than comical. Naga Shaurya is a proven actor but is just okay in @Nartanasala. Ajay has an important role turns in a genuine performance. 

The cinematography is neat and Mahati Sagar’s music features two good songs. The dialogues dealing with the gay episode are not good. @Nartanasala was supposed to be a comedy but Chakravarthy turns in sub-par work. The gay angle does not work even though @Nartanasala gets its name from the old classic, which dealt with the Arjuna episode from the Mahabharatha.

Tags: @nartanasala, @nartanasala movie review, naga shaurya, kashmira kulkarni




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Imaikka Nodigal review: Nayanthara shines, Anurag is menacing in riveting thriller

Atharvaa, Nayanthara and Anurag Kashyap in ‘Imaikka Nodigal’ poster.
 

Janmashtami 2018: Here's everything you need to know

While many temples organise pujas, communities organize dance-drama events called Rasa Lila or Krishna Lila as well. (Photo: Soumyabrata Gupta)
 

Harry Potter fans freak out over dark theory about Dumbledore, JK Rowling agrees

Potter fanatics have speculated that the three brothers represent Voldemort (with the Elder Wand), Snape (with the resurrection stone) and Harry Potter (with the cloak) – and Dumbledore is Death.
 

Asia Cup 2018: Kohli rested, Rohit named captain as Rayudu, Jadhav make a comeback

Virat Kohli received a much-needed rest as Rohit Sharma was named Indian skipper for the Asia Cup 2018. (Photo: PTI)
 

Eng vs Ind 4th Test Day 3: Jos Buttler top-scores with 69 runs as teams share spoils

Jos Buttler celebrates on reaching his fifty. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mumbai art gallery to host show to help with funds in flood-hit Kerala

The show will pay tribute to late ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and certain amount of the proceeds from the sales will be generously donated for flood-victims in Kerala.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Imaikka Nodigal review: Nayanthara shines, Anurag is menacing in riveting thriller

Atharvaa, Nayanthara and Anurag Kashyap in ‘Imaikka Nodigal’ poster.

Papillon movie review: Represents gritty film-making at its most uncompromising

Charlie Hunnam and Rami Malek in 'Papillon'.

Merkku Thodarchi Malai movie review: A classic piece of art on celluloid

A still from the film.

Marainthirunthu Paarkum Marmam Enna review: Gritty start derailed by clichéd turn

Still from Marainthirunthu Paarkum Marmam Enna.

Odu Raja Odu movie review: Tickles your funny bone, only partially

‘Odu Raja Odu’ poster.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham