Entertainment Movie Reviews 01 Dec 2019 Arjun Suravaram movi ...
Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Arjun Suravaram movie review: A good remake!

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SURESH KAVIRAYANI
Published Dec 1, 2019, 1:22 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2019, 1:22 am IST
Arjun Lenin Suravaram (Nikhil Siddharth) is a TV reporter specialising in sting operations.
A still from Arjun Suravaram
 A still from Arjun Suravaram
Rating:

Cast: Nikhil Siddharth, Lavanya Tripathi, Vennela Kishore, Posani, Raja Ravindra, Tarun Arora
Director:  T. Santosh

After a long delay, Tamil film director T.N. Santosh brings Arjun Suravaram, a remake of his Kanithan, to the theatres. Santosh deals with the issue of fake certificates in this film starring Nikhil Siddharth and Lavanya Tripathi in the lead roles.

 

Arjun Lenin Suravaram (Nikhil Siddharth) is a TV reporter specialising in sting operations. During a background check, Arjun is found to have submitted fake educational certificates and he is arrested. When he is released, he finds there is a major fake certificate racket operating in the Telugu states. He along with lawyer friend (Vennela Kishore), cameraman (Satya), police constable (Posani) and girlfriend (Lavanya Tripathi) work to bring the culprit to book. Thura Sarkar (Tarun Arora), the kingpin, joins hands with corrupt police officers and pins down Arjun.

Santosh follows the screenplay and narration of the Tamil Kanithan for the Telugu film, making only minor changes. The film starts with the introduction of the protagonist and his investigative journalism but things pick up pace when Arjun is arrested. Santosh keeps up the tempo as Arjun sets about to find out the villain, but the pace eases once he is identified. The climax is made in a bit of hurry.

The director should be appreciated taking up a topical issue, that of fake certificates. He could have make a thriller of Arjun Suravaram if he had concentrated a little more on the story. Nikhil Siddharth as the investigative reporter puts in a sincere performance and he is convincing. Vennela Kishore justifies his meaty role as a lawyer. Lavanya Tripathi plays the love interest of Nikhil and she does well. Satya and Vidyu provide a few laughs. Posani as a constable, Nagineedu as Nikhil’s father and Tarun Arora as villain support the lead cast. Raja Ravindra plays a bad cop.

Cinematography by Surya is good but the background score is not effective. The action scenes are choreographed nicely.

Arjun Suravaram is a film with a contemporary subject and director T.N. Santosh has done a honest remake of his Tamil offering. Though there are some cinematic liberties and a few loopholes in the story, film is interesting as a one-time watch.

...
Tags: nikhil siddharth, arjun suravaram


Latest From Entertainment

Malaika Arora

Flower seller hounds Malaika Arora

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar’s take on World AIDS Day

Rishi Kapoor

Work and whisky keep me going: Rishi Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan makes the rounds



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani.
 

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

Speaking of aesthetics, the message from Realme here is pretty clear. minimal style, maximum substance.
 

Do you love to sleep? Bengaluru firm offers Rs 1 lakh to sleep at work for 9 hours

In a unique initiative by a Bengaluru-based start-up came with an internship for all those who loves to sleep. An online sleep solutions firm, Wakefit, is willing to give you Rs 1 lakh for nine hours of sleep daily for 100 days. (Representational Image)
 

Ditch iPhone 11; this is the smartphone you need to buy

Apple is looking to improve upon its displays in its iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max by utilizing Samsung’s Y-OCTA screen technology. (Concept Photo: PhoneArena)
 

A homemade helicopter: Indonesia man's solution to beat the traffic

Jujun Junaedi spends his free time in a backyard tinkering with his project, guided by instructional videos, as he dreams of flying above the snarled roads of his hometown Sukabumi. (Photo: AFP)
 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Commando 3 movie review: Cinematic pop patriotism fails to impress!

Commando 3

Housefull 4 movie review: A colossal waste of time!

The Housefull series has had a successful run at the box office earlier.

Tender tales on Modern Love

A scene from Modern Love

The Laundromat (Netflix) movie review: A savage satire!

Meryl Streep in a scene from the film

Petromax review: Not scary, mildly amusing

Petromax still.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham