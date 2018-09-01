search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se movie review: Humourless. this one goes further downhill

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ARNAB BANERJEE
Published Sep 1, 2018, 6:47 am IST
Updated Sep 1, 2018, 6:56 am IST
It appears that once a director Navaniat Singh came on board, the Deols had a brainwave to play whatsoever they could come up with.
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se movie phoster
 Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se movie phoster
Rating:

Cast: Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda
Director: Navaniat Singh

The Deols are back. That sounds more like a warning than a reminder since no matter what the overall outcome of their earlier films, the trio (Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol) is relentlessly carrying on inflicting us with more torture. Earlier, they gave us a few jokes despite an unfunny assemblage of comedy sketches, but their third franchise (fittingly suffixing their title with “Phir Se” is anything but a film!

 

As for the lead cast, citing the combined collections of both the earlier films (Yamla Pagla Deewana and Yamla Pagla Deewana 2) were reason enough for these Punjab da puttars to plan yet another film. But few things are more cringeworthy than a flat comedy. My weariness of sitting through a 148-minute film is not just that it looks more like the traditional “House House” game where children take on the roles of adults in a make-believe nuclear world. It’s much worse. Here, it’s clear that the family decided to make a film after finance came their way, and reached the set without so much as a basic storyline in place. Besides the sheer ineptitude that it boasts of, my exhaustion multiplied as soon as the characters started to act funny but with no lunacy behind them. The result is offensive, brutally awful, grossly humourless and absolute garbage.

It appears that once a director Navaniat Singh came on board, the Deols had a brainwave to play whatsoever they could come up with.

Therefore, Sunny plays Pooran, a good-hearted brother whose inheritance of a legacy of the famed Ayurveda remedy “Vajrakwach” from his ancestors earns him the formidable reputation of having the panacea for all ailments. His brother Kaala (Bobby Deol) lazes around but dreams of making millions with the use of the special herbal formula. Their tenant Parmar (Dharmendra) is an erstwhile Casanova and a colourful character but is also a sharp lawyer of repute. Adding to the Punjabi mix, Chikoo (Kriti Kharbanda) is a pretty girl, who comes all the way from Gujarat to steal their trade secret, but ends up falling for Kaala’s charm instead.

Criminally unimaginative right from the word go, the film degrades further when pharmaceutical magnate Marfatia (Mohan Kapoor) steals the formula after having failed to persuade Pooran to part with it. A lawsuit follows and Shatrughan Sinha as the judge adjudicates when a criminal conspiracy charge is slapped on Pooran fraudulently by Marfatia. 

Bobby gets more screen time while Sunny plays the do-gooder. Given a chance though, he leaps into action and tries hard to re-establish his macho “dhai kilo ka haath” image beating goondas to a pulp and knocking down a part of a cemented wall in a fit of rage. Their octogenarian father has his way in a desperate attempt to raise a few laughs, particularly when he ribs Sinha, who plays his college mate. His strained attempts at ham-fisted dialogues don’t make any impact; it’s a mockery of his perfect comic timing displayed in his earlier films Pratigya and Chupke Chupke.

There’s a timeless saying that dying is easy while comedy is hard. If only producers Kamayani Punia Sharma and Aarushi Malhotra and dialogue writer Dheeraj Rattan could save us from enduring a disaster.

The writer is a film critic and has been reviewing films for over 15 years. He also writes on music, art and culture, and other human interest stories.  

Tags: yamla pagla deewana phir se, dharmendra, sunny deol, bobby deol, kriti kharbanda




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman reveals what it's like to die after she flat-lined following brain surgery

Michelle called death 'peaceful and calm' and hopes to reassure people that it isn't as scary as they might think. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Huawei’s Kirin 980 is the world’s first 7nm mobile SoC

The Kirin 980 will be seen shortly on the upcoming Huawei flagships later this year. (Photo: Huawei)
 

Swara reacts to Payal’s dig at her masturbation scene after tweet on Kerala floods

Swara Bhasker and Payal Rohatgi.
 

Sushi eater's hand amputated after catching bacterial infection by having raw fish

Despite medics’ best efforts – they operated on his hand and gave him two types of intravenous antibiotics – the man's condition got worse again. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Strange iOS 12 notification bug annoys iPhones users

Since the final update has not been officially rolled out, there’s no option to actually upgrade the iOS version.
 

Typing speed could reveal early sign of Parkinson's disease

Typing speed could reveal early sign of Parkinson's disease. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Movie Reviews

Papillon movie review: Represents gritty film-making at its most uncompromising

Charlie Hunnam and Rami Malek in 'Papillon'.

Merkku Thodarchi Malai movie review: A classic piece of art on celluloid

A still from the film.

Marainthirunthu Paarkum Marmam Enna review: Gritty start derailed by clichéd turn

Still from Marainthirunthu Paarkum Marmam Enna.

Odu Raja Odu movie review: Tickles your funny bone, only partially

‘Odu Raja Odu’ poster.

Geetha Govindam is a clear winner!

A still from the movie Geetha Govindam
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham