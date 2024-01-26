Moodo Kannu a skillfully written emotional tale

Actors: Saikumar, Srinivas Reddy, Nirosha, Madhavilatha, Kaushik Reddy, Devi Prasad. Veera Shankar, Dayananda Reddy, Pradeep Rudra, Kashi Vishwanath,



The picture is Srinu. Tirupati Madhava, Satya Sri etc.

Directors: Surat Rambabu, Maviti Sai Surendra Babu, Dr. Krishna Mohanke, Brahmaiah Acharya,

Camera: Muzeer Malik, Venkat Mannam, Akshay,

Fights: Shankar Uyyala

Music: Swara

Editor : Mahesh Mekala

Story, Dialogues, Screenplay: KV Rajamahi

Producers: KV Rajamahi, Sunitha Rajender Devulapalli



Rating : 3/5





The movie that kicks off the new year with a compelling narrative is none other than "Moodo Kannu." Rooted in a real incident that transpired in America, this film presents four distinct stories, each skillfully directed by a different director. The intricate twists and turns within these narratives evoke a range of emotions, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

In the anthology format, each story intertwines, creating a seamless engagement that becomes particularly commendable as the tales converge towards the end. Released today, the movie has garnered a positive response from the audience.

Let's delve into the stories:

Story 1:

This segment of the anthology unfolds in a beautiful family where, on a fateful day, the beloved pet dog dies, sending shockwaves through the household. Simultaneously, the hero's mother meets an untimely demise. The mystery surrounding these deaths, the motives, and the potential existence of two murders form the crux of this first part. The narrative explores the intriguing tale of children with serpent DNA traits and their involvement in the deaths. The police inquiry fails to connect the dots between the dog and the mother's demise.

Story 2:

Set in a world undergoing technological transformations, this part delves into the race to acquire the formula for artificial meat. The central questions revolve around who stole the formula, the motives behind its creation, and the consequences that led to someone's death. The narrative unfolds as an investigation into the theft.

Story 3:

In a riveting sketch to apprehend a criminal, a deal is struck with a child involved in the crime, adding layers of excitement to the film. The interconnectedness of each story weaves a complex narrative that unfolds continuously.

Story 4:

The preceding three stories are skillfully written, and the conclusion is crafted with finesse, leaving a lasting impact.

The movie's plus points lie in its compelling story, well-crafted screenplay, and impactful dialogues. Anthology films often resonate well with audiences, and "Moodo Kannu" stands out with its innovative format. The narration by Saikumar and Srinivasa Redge adds an extra layer of brilliance. The actresses deliver commendable performances, enriching their respective roles.

The film's cinematography adeptly captures emotions and scenes. Handling a movie with four directors is no small feat, and this collaborative effort is evident in the seamless storytelling. Sai Kumar's emotional portrayal is another highlight.

However, the movie has its drawbacks, with some hesitation apparent despite the involvement of four talented directors. Editing could use refinement, and occasional slow narration hampers the overall pace. The story presentation, in certain instances, could benefit from better execution.

In the technical category, the production values are grand, but there is room for improvement in music composition. The visuals are appealing, and the rich locations enhance the cinematic experience. The directors deserve credit for choosing a unique script rooted in real societal issues, delivering a compelling family-centric narrative.

In conclusion, "Moodo Kannu" offers a solid treat for Telugu audiences, combining grand visuals with thrilling emotions. The efforts of the directors, led by Saikumar, make it an impressive watch, especially for those seeking a family-oriented and emotionally resonant cinematic experience. Consider catching this movie over the weekend for a well-rounded entertainment experience.