Tillu Square gets bolder, funnier; yet misses the plot

Cast: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Anupama Parameswaran, Neha Shetty, Murli Sharma, Muralidhar Goud, Prince Cecil and others

Direction: Mallik Ram

Rating: 2/5

The much-hyped sequel‘Tillu Square’ falls short of raising expectations due to a contrived plot. No doubt, Siddhu Jonnalagadda is back in his elements and evokes enough fun with his comic-punchlines and unique mannerisms, but it is not enough to pull off a 2 and half hour film that rides on an impossible mission.

However, the surprise element of this film is Anupama Parameswaran who breaks away from her homely-girl image and transforms into a hot siren who indulges in liplocks with Siddhu. The duo set the screen on fire. If director Mallik Ram assumed that the scorching scenes between the couple and comic one liners and recap of DJ Tillu portions were enough to pull crowds, then he is bound to realize his folly sooner than later.

Siddhu Jonnalgadda takes over from where he left in his earlier hit ‘DJ Tillu’ and has tiffs with his father and friends and also doesn’t give up his flirty nature. He ends up falling in love with another pretty looking girl (Anupama) at a party only to realise late that he's unlucky in love again since she goes missing after their one night stand.

He begins to search for his missing girlfriend and after a lot of efforts; he finds her quietly sitting in a hospital. They reunite but their happiness is short-lived since the girl has other plans for him, similar to Radhika in ‘DJ Tillu', but this is out of bounds for a hero like him. He even openly admits to Anupama that he is not a Jackie Chan to confront a mighty International Don (Murali Sharma) who deals with guns, bombs and other illegal stuff. But using the video of him burying a body with his ex-girl friend Neha Shetty, Anupama forces him to accept it, giving him sleepless nights. Even Anupama’s admission that she is actually in love with him, the love story goes for a toss after he is chased and forced to complete his mission.

The film begins with the recap of ‘DJ Tillu’ and how Siddhu was entrapped in a murder and burying a dead body for his love, Neha Shetty. In the sequel, Siddhu is shown as a wedding planner and is making good money and he is a sought-after DJ for marriages and pub parties. He doesn’t want to get married to girls chosen by his kin only to fall in love with a stranger, Anupama and they indulge in one night stands. His problems begin to escalate in first finding her and then learning about Anupama's mission to lure him to fall in love, this time for a bigger cause. Will he be able to complete the mission?

Siddhu Jonnallagadda showcases his flair for comedy once again and evokes enough laughs and his flirting with girls and dancing impresses. He has put on more weight but just repeats his act and doesn’t offer anything new to the audience. Perhaps, he wanted to ride on the massive success of DJ Tillu, but unfortunately fails to get the plot right to justify a sequel, although he tries to keep the audience engaged with his ‘one man show’ act.

However Anupama impresses as a pretty looking girl as well as a fiery angel who is an officer from Indian Special Force and has to rope in Siddhu for a big mission. Neha Shetty's brief appearance along with other characters of the previous film gives the audience a déjà vu feeling.

Probably, director Mallik Ram tried to blend the killing of dreaded don to a soft love story between two youngsters, but it goes in vain. He relies on punchlines and abundant energy of Siddhu, yet he falls short of expected results.