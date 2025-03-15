Thrilling drama of John Abraham’s hi-octane diplomacy

Diplomat



There was a time when we watched the likes of Shammi Kapoor, Joy Mukherjee, Biswajit, and right down to Rajesh Khanna, serenading heroines with timeless melodies while fighting economic hierarchies. Back then, an RK film was governed by Shankar-Jaikishan, a Dilip Kumar film by Naushad, and a Dev Anand film by S.D. Burman. That era crumbled when an angry young man woke up to the nightmare of his parents being killed. Slowly but steadily, music and romance faded from mainstream narratives.



Fast forward to the present — both on OTT platforms and the big screen — real-life inspirations have taken centre stage. Films featuring heroes as tangential tributes to historical figures and national icons are filling the archives. ‘Diplomat’, directed by Shivam Nair, is a cinematic recall of diplomatic brilliance, drawing inspiration from the life of Rizwaan Ahmed (Sadia).



Uzma, an Indian, finds her way to Bunair in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region of Pakistan. She befriends Tahir (Jagjeet Sandhu) in Malaysia, a man without a single redeeming quality. With his assistance, she is illegally trafficked into Pakistan, only to endure a series of traumatic experiences. She realises she has been trapped, forced into marriage, and subjected to sexual abuse in Bunair. Desperate, she contacts her Singaporean friend, who, through her husband Amir (Jeet Rai Dat), helps her seek asylum at the Indian embassy. There, J.P. Singh (John Abraham), the diplomat in charge, takes on the responsibility of bringing her back to India.



A long disclaimer aside, the film is another opportunity for patriotic adrenaline to find its eager consumers. With acknowledgments and references to the ministry of external affairs and its past and present ministers, the film appears to be centered on Uzma’s heroics, but at its core, it subtly reinforces the contrast between India and its neighbour. The message is loud and clear — everything bright and beautiful is here, while all things dark and terrible belong to the other side. Lest you miss it, the film repeatedly declares: This is Pakistan.



Diplomacy with other countries? In this case, it’s chaotic. From the seemingly scenic Bunair to its rugged, desolate caves and high mountains, the film leaves one wondering whether we have lost a step in civilisation. The film deals with the mature handling of MEA (not to speak of the dare). ‘Diplomat’ effectively portrays the maturity of the (MEA), not to mention its audacity in handling diplomatic crises and rescuing an Indian Muslim woman trapped in Pakistan. The script acknowledges the significant role played by the Indian government and the personal involvement of then-external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (Revathi).



Ashwath Bhatt, as JP’s Pakistani counterpart, is tailor-made for villainy and cruelty. In contrast, JP transforms from a skeptical bureaucrat, suspicious of Uzma’s sudden appearance, into a compassionate officer determined to uphold her right to freedom.



To Shivam Nair’s credit, ‘Diplomat’ keeps chest-thumping jingoism to a minimum — a notable achievement in today’s climate. Artistic indulgences sometimes demand stark contrasts, especially for an audience with an appetite for such themes.



Sadia, as Uzma, delivers a polished performance. Her refusal to go to the magistrate as a victim of sexual abuse and her poised final conversation with Pakistan’s diplomatic chief are marked by a balanced punch. However, one question lingers in the minds of filmgoers: was it financial constraints that prevented Nair from casting mainstream actors like Katrina Kaif or Alia Bhatt? Arguably, their presence could have elevated the film’s reach.



This might also be John Abraham’s best performance to date. Reports suggest that he trained under acting coach Saurabh Sachdeva for the role. Whether it’s a case of better late than never, his portrayal deserves credit for its restraint. Unlike many of his previous roles, there is no over-the-top action or brawling here. His subdued presence — muscles notwithstanding — aligns well with the film’s title.



When asked about his diplomacy, JP states that he is one by profession but not by nature. His words imply that he has acquired these attributes over time rather than possessing them instinctively.



‘Diplomat’ makes for an engaging watch, particularly for audiences craving such cinema. The cast could have made a difference in the film’s overall impact, but performances like Kumud Mishra’s classic cameo add a touch of sincerity. Deprived of big-name releases due to the religious season, ‘Diplomat’ musters contemporary relevance more than anything else.

