Sikandar Review: Salman Khan’s Star Power Ensures Mass Appeal

Salman Khan plays the titular role of Sikandar, who finds himself embroiled in a fierce conflict with Prateik Babbar, the son of State Minister Pradhan (Sathyaraj). As a result, Sanjay Rajkot (Salman Khan), a man with a massive following in Rajkot, is arrested. Rashmika Mandanna portrays Saisri Rajkot, Sanjay’s devoted wife, whose unwavering love and support for him are evident throughout the film.The plot intensifies when Sanjay uncovers a pledge made by Saisri, setting him on a path to uncover its true significance. What follows is a gripping tale of revenge—who seeks vengeance and why? The rest of the story unfolds on screen, making it a must-watch in theatres. No spoilers ahead!A.R. Murugadoss delivers a film that, while emotional, lacks the imaginative depth needed to elevate it further. The direction is competent but feels repetitive, bearing similarities to narratives seen in several Tamil-Telugu films.delivers an emotional performance, keeping audiences engaged throughout the drama. However, his action sequences fall short of the high-energy moves seen in his Dabangg franchise.plays a graceful queen and loving wife with sincerity, while Kajal Agarwal impresses in her role., a seasoned performer, does justice to his role, and Prateik Babbar convincingly portrays the reckless son of a powerful politician.The standout performer is Jatin Sarna, who plays a taxi driver and steals every scene he appears in, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.Pritam’s soundtrack is average, lacking memorable tunes. Even Santhosh Narayanan’s background score fails to create an impact or leave audiences humming as they exit the theatre.Thirunavukkarasu’s cinematography is visually impressive, capturing the grandeur of the production. However, Vivek Harshan’s editing is mediocre and could have been more fast-paced to enhance the film’s intensity.The production values, backed by NGE Pvt Ltd and SKF Films, are lavish and well-executed.The screenplay struggles in the first 25 minutes, with a sluggish pace that tests audience patience. However, the film picks up significantly post-interval, delivering an engaging and intense second half.Salman Khan’s massive fan base, both in the North and South, will ensure a strong box office opening. Expect Monday to bring in impressive numbers for Sikandar.