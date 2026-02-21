Do Deewane Seher Mein Review: Slow Romance That Quietly Wins You Over

Do Deewane Seher Mein (2026) Movie Review

Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur, Ila Arun, Sandeepa Dhar, and others

Director: Ravi Udyawar

Producers: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Bharat Kumar Ranga

Duration: 2h 18m | Certification: U/A

Release Date: 20 February 2026

An Urban Loneliness

Set in the endlessly moving lanes of Mumbai, Do Deewane Seher Mein unfolds like a soft sigh rather than a loud declaration. It isn’t interested in dramatic twists or sweeping gestures. Instead, it lingers — sometimes too long — on pauses, silences and fragile emotions.

Story

The story follows Roshni Srivastava and Shashank Sharma, two flawed yet deeply relatable individuals trying to make peace with themselves before they can truly love someone else. Shashank battles a speech quirk that chips away at his confidence, while Roshni quietly wrestles with body image issues and the fear of inadequacy. Their romance blooms not through cinematic spectacle, but through hesitant conversations and shared vulnerability.

The film beautifully captures a specific kind of metro-city isolation — being surrounded by millions, yet emotionally alone. However, its biggest artistic strength is also its narrative weakness. The first half moves at an indulgent slow pace, often circling around emotional beats instead of progressing them.

Direction: Realism Over Rhythm

Director Ravi Udyawar opts for sensitivity over melodrama. His approach is observational, allowing characters to breathe and moments to settle. While this lends authenticity, it occasionally slips into self-indulgence. Several scenes in the first half feel stretched, testing the viewer’s patience.

Minus points

The film reflects modern relationship anxieties — dating fatigue, career insecurities, fear of emotional exposure. A little more depth in the dialogues could have added to the scenes naturally, which went missing. Though not always striking enough that could be carried outside theatres by the audiences, indeed not very relatable, thus won't linger on in our minds.

Performances: Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur

Where the screenplay falters, the performances elevate only in certain scenes. However, Siddhanth needs to have better chemistry with his female co -star, both seemed hesitant in certain romantic scenes, and the camaraderie went missing. But Siddhant Chaturvedi delivers a remarkably restrained performance. Mrunal Thakur anchors the film emotionally. However, the depth of emotions went missing in her silent moments. Undeniably, in the second half, their bond becomes compelling enough to compensate for the film’s earlier sluggishness.

Final Verdict- A slow, fiery romance that tests one’s patience before quietly winning you over

Do Deewane Seher Mein is a flawless love story. It stumbles with pacing and could have benefited from tighter editing. The screenplay seemed loose in the first half and certain parts of the second half as well. In an era dominated by fast cuts and high drama, the emotional stillness slackens. However, it may not soar, but it gently settles into your heart.