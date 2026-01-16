Rahu Ketu Wins You Over With Warmth, Charm and a Sense of Ease Rare in Mainstream Releases

Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey, Piyush Mishra, Chunky Pandey, Amit Sial, Manu Rishi Chadha, Sumit Gulati

Director: Vipul Vig

Producers: Umesh Kumar Bansal, Suraj Singh, Varsha Kukreja, Pragati Deshmukh

Runtime: 2 hours 17 minutes

Certification: UA 16+

Release Date: 16 January 2026

Rating: 3





In an era where Hindi films often chase spectacle and sonic excess, Rahu Ketu chooses to slow things down—and that turns out to be its biggest strength. Rooted in friendship, small-town humour and a playful mythological spin, Vipul Vig’s film feels deliberately old-school. It doesn’t scream for attention; instead, it wins you over with warmth, charm and a sense of ease rarely seen in mainstream releases today.





Plot

The story unfolds in a quiet Himachal Pradesh town, where Churu Lal Sharma (Manu Rishi Chadha), a struggling writer, finds himself creatively blocked and emotionally adrift. His stagnant life takes an unexpected turn with the arrival of Phuphaji (Piyush Mishra), a cryptic wanderer carrying a strange, enchanted book—one that has the power to bring written words to life.

Soon enough, the book conjures Rahu and Ketu, two eccentric beings whose innocent actions inadvertently trigger chaos across the town. Despite being branded as symbols of bad luck, the duo remains blissfully unaware of the mess they leave behind. Meanwhile, Meenu (Shalini Pandey) navigates a dangerous secret relationship with the unpredictable gangster Mordekhai (Chunky Pandey), adding an undercurrent of tension to the otherwise whimsical narrative.

The film smartly juggles fantasy, humour and conflict without letting the concept spiral out of control.





Performances

Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma are the film’s emotional engine. Sharma leans fully into physical comedy as Rahu, milking laughs with his expressions and body language, while Samrat’s Ketu is more restrained, relying on understated reactions and quiet timing. Their long-standing chemistry feels natural and unforced, making their scenes a consistent highlight.

Shalini Pandey brings emotional grounding to the chaos, delivering a sincere performance that adds heart to the story. Piyush Mishra is effortlessly charming as Phuphaji, infusing the character with wit and subtle gravitas. The supporting cast—including Amit Sial, Manu Rishi Chadha, Sumit Gulati and Chunky Pandey—adds colour and depth, ensuring even minor characters leave an impression.





Direction & Craft

Vipul Vig’s direction keeps the film tonally balanced, allowing humour to emerge from situations rather than punchline-heavy writing. While the pacing occasionally dips, the film’s breezy nature prevents it from feeling tedious. The Himachal setting is shot simply and effectively, complementing the story instead of overpowering it.

Music

The background score and music remain light and playful, enhancing the mood without becoming intrusive—a rarity in comedies today.

Final Take

Rahu Ketu may not aim for grand ambition, but it delivers exactly what it promises: relaxed, feel-good entertainment driven by character and camaraderie. A crisper edit could have elevated it further, yet the film’s sincerity and humour make it a satisfying theatrical watch. Anchored by the dependable Pulkit–Varun duo, Rahu Ketu stands out as a modest, pleasant surprise in today’s crowded cinematic landscape.