Pekamedalu review: A peek into the middle-class life

Film enthusiasts from the Telugu states have been eagerly waiting for “Pekamedalu” because of its exceptional publicity and content. A special press screening was organized of this film which is all set to release tomorrow, presenting a sneak preview of what to expect in this film. It is our review about how Pekamedalu measures up.StorylineVinod Kishan plays the role of Lakshman—a B.Tech graduate who wants to become a millionaire real estate broker rather than conforming with traditional employment as he avoids formal jobs completely. His wife, Varalakshmi (Anusha Krishna) supports the family through odd jobs while dreaming of launching her own small business and ensuring their son gets decent education. Their relationship is burdened with Lakshman’s lack of support and high ambitions. To fulfill his dreams through NRI Shweta (Rethika Srinivas), she enters into his life. Thus, this film explores how these encounters affect Lakshman, Varalakshmi and their families’ relations dynamics? Will Lakshman achieve his dream or is his ambition bubble going to pop?Analysis“Pekamedalu” is a type of drama that one could describe as comfort food after a long week – simple and satisfying. In contrast to big-budget, star-laden blockbusters laden with massive budgets and grand visuals, “Pekamedalu” relies on character-driven storytelling and genuine emotions. These are some of the qualities that make Nilgiri Mamilla’s approach in this film sincere and down-to-earth.In the first half of the film, characters are established with Vinod Kishan and Anusha Krishna giving strong performances. The introduction of Rethika Srinivas’ character adds momentum into the story without delving into any unnecessary romantic sub plots. The narrative’s pace picks up in the second half whereby Varalakshmi begins to take prominence as Lakshman’s character spirals down.Anusha Krishna’s performance especially during the pre climax confrontation scene stand out and are award worthy. The climactic part bears testimony to good direction by the director and it offers an emotional core for the movie.Performances & Technical AspectsVinod Kishan and Anusha Krishna hold up this movie by playing their roles so well which captures struggles, aspirations, sorrows etc., middle class people face in life. Other characters play supporting roles without much prominence. Technically speaking Haricharan has done justice to Pekamedalu; its cinematography enhances authenticity of narration while art direction as well as Smaran Sai’s background score smoothly supports everything thus maintaining narrative integrity within. This once again exhibits producer Rakesh Varre commitment towards such stories whereas director Nilgiri Mamilla shows great faith in this script.Pekamedalu– a true-to-life film depicting the middle-class mindset with honest storytelling and performances. Although it may not have the sparkle of mainstream movie, its depth of emotion and sincerity speak for it.Rating: 2.75/5