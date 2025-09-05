Movie Review | Madhrasi Fails to Pack a Punch Due to Dreary Narration

Cast: SivaKarthikeyan, Rukimi Vasanth, Biju Menon, Vidyut Janmal, Sachana Namidas and others

Director: A R Murugadoss

Rating: 2/5 stars

After impressing audiences as a military officer in Amaran, Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan returns with a full-fledged action outing. Trusting director A.R. Murugadoss of Ghajini fame seemed like a safe bet, but it turns out to be a mixed bag.

The story revolves around Raghu (Sivakarthikeyan), a man determined to end his life. During one of his failed suicide attempts, he ends up in a hospital where he meets NIA officer Prem (Biju Menon). As Raghu expresses his desire to die, Prem sees an opportunity—he needs someone for a suicide mission in an ongoing operation. How Raghu’s personal struggles intertwine with Prem’s mission forms the crux of Madrasi.

On paper, the premise is intriguing. But the dull and inconsistent narration dilutes the impact. Sivakarthikeyan transitions from an underdog to a larger-than-life action hero and does justice to his role, though the script doesn’t back him strongly. Rukmini Vasanth plays a crucial part and shines in the love track, which works in parts but struggles to blend with the action-heavy narrative.

Murugadoss attempts to tackle a bold subject—the rampant gun culture and the dangers of weapons falling into the wrong hands. The NIA’s mission to curb the threat sets up an engaging conflict. The movie begins well, with a thrilling action block followed by the hero’s troubled life. But tonal inconsistencies quickly creep in. The sudden switch between a romantic track and an action-driven narrative feels jarring.

The uneven tone robs the action of its intensity. While Raghu’s backstory is essential, its overextended treatment makes the narrative sluggish. The film gains some momentum at the interval, raising hopes for a racy second half. However, post-intermission, illogical sequences, prolonged shootouts, and contrived twists drain the energy. The introduction of a Syndicate and further transformations in Raghu’s character during the final act feel unnecessary and overstuffed.

Sivakarthikeyan, known for comedy-centric hits like Don and Doctor, gives his all to fit into a muscular action avatar, but the uneven writing limits his impact. Anirudh Ravichander, expected to elevate the film with catchy tunes and a pulsating background score, surprisingly falls short.