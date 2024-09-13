Mathu Vadalara 2 evokes few laughs as contrived plot mars the show

Cast: Sri Simha, Satya, Rohini, Faria Abdullah, Sunil, Vennela Kishore and Ajay



Director: Ritesh Rana



Rating: 2/5 stars





The comic caper takes off well with two food delivery agents turned police agents saving kidnapped girls yet pocketing some money from ransom, however, their posts are saved as they take the kidnapper into custody, while parents are happy with the return of their kids and money too. Both Sri Simha and comedian Satya keep the audience engaged for some time with their comical acts and punchlines but when the story starts( as they are framed in two murders), it loses track. Their abnormal behaviour at times(like trying to erase fingerprints before cops team) irks a bit. The character of a young superstar (Vennela Kishore) doesn't fit the bill. Actually, the director wanted to deliver a message to fans of superstars that they should not become harmful fanatics from being slaves of stars. He also mocks the heroine roles in Telugu movies, when a girl asks Vennela Kishore to get her a ‘four song-four scenes’ role. Vennella Kishore trying to instigate fans at a stadium to kill cops, who have come to nab him goes overboard and unnecessary. Sri Simha and his friend suspect even their close colleague (Faria Abdullah) and their superior Sunil for trying to trap them in murders. No doubt, comedian Satya scores over hero Sri Simha with his comic timing and also dances to a racy Chiranjeevi number ‘Pattuko Pattuko’. Definitely, this film looks more contrived than its prequel and path-breaking ‘Mathu Vadalara’ which was more humane, subtle and logical. However, a special police team overlooking the misdeed of their tainted cops who loot some money from ransom given by people in agony. Surely, the kidnapper in custody would have spilled the beans or parents who received a lesser amount to cops and expose their tricks.



The film begins with some recap scenes from ‘Mathu Vadalara’ and few characters come back in the sequel too. The animosity between sextortionist (Ajay) and two food delivery agents(Sri Simha and Satya) continues and they are at loggerheads once again. Now cops, Sri Simha and Satya, save kidnapped girls and arrest kidnappers and return the ransom to parents but looting some amount from it. They are friends with their colleague (Faria Abdullah) but have issues with their superior (Sunil) but the team head (Rohini) pat the two cops. All hell breaks loose, when they are trapped in murder of Ajay and also cops find the kidnapped girl dead in their car. On the run, two cops try to connect all dots, yet clueless. Will they be able to come clean?

Sri Simha is okay while delivering one-liners but looks stiff during emotional moments, while Satya steals the show with his comic timing and also with his unusual mannerisms and body language. Faria looks fit and pretty but has nothing much to do. While Ajay, Vennela Kishore and Rohini do their bit in this crime comedy.



Director Rana takes potshots at TV serials and their thousands of episodes but he would have definitely focused on the second half since it fizzles out as the suspicious moves from person to another. His final twist had some 'soul' and 'purpose' but it is lost in the cacophony of various characters. Director promotes Iphones as the best, does it hint at something.