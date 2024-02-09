Lal Salaam: Comeback for Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

After an eight-year hiatus, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth marks her directorial comeback with 'Lal Salaam', a film that revolves around the sensitive Hindu-Muslim harmony. Set against the backdrop of cricket and politics, the movie aims to deliver a powerful social commentary on religious politics, albeit with mixed results.

The Plot:

Thirunavukarasu (Vishnu Vishal) and Shamsuddin (Vikranth) are talented cricket players from the harmonious village of Murrabad. However, their friendship is put to test when local politicians manipulate their bond for political gain, leading to communal tensions. As the story unfolds, the film explores how these tensions escalate and ultimately resolve.

The Strengths:

'Lal Salaam' succeeds in capturing poignant moments that resonate with the audience. The portrayal of dirty religious politics and the transformation of the lead characters are particularly compelling. Rajinikanth's presence adds gravitas to the film, ensuring broader audience appeal.

The Weaknesses:

Despite its noble intentions, 'Lal Salaam' falls short in terms of originality and storytelling. The plot is predictable, relying heavily on clichés to drive the narrative forward. While performances are commendable, the film lacks innovation in its execution.

Standout Performances:

Rajinikanth shines in his extended cameo as Moideen Bhai, effortlessly taking the story forward. Vishnu Vishal delivers a convincing performance as the hot-headed cricketer, supported by Vikranth's effective portrayal of Shamsuddin.

Technical Brilliance:

AR Rahman's music and Vishnu Rangasamy's cinematography elevate the film, capturing the essence of Murrabad's dry landscape with finesse.

Verdict:

Despite its flaws, 'Lal Salaam' delivers a satisfying viewing experience, especially in its second half where the messaging comes together cohesively. While the film may lack originality and suffers from forced staging in the first half, it ultimately succeeds in delivering its intended social message.





Lal Salaam Rating: 3/5