L2 Empuraan Review: Mohanlal shines in politically charged thriller

Cast: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, and others



Director: Prithviraj Sukumaran

Rating: 2.5/5 stars

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal returns with intensity and style as the enigmatic Stephen Nedumpally, now known by different names across various countries. The former Kerala MLA, long presumed missing, resurfaces in a foreign land, taking down powerful drug cartels and their kingpins.

Meanwhile, back in Kerala, the newly elected Chief Minister (Tovino Thomas) aligns with religious factions, threatening the secular foundation of the state.

Director Prithviraj Sukumaran doesn’t hold back in making bold socio-political statements—highlighting the perils of mixing religion with governance and depicting how vulnerable Muslim youth are manipulated into anti-national agendas, while extremist Hindu factions fuel communal violence.

Unlike Lucifer, which revolved around a local power struggle involving Stephen’s political adversaries—including his late leader’s corrupt son-in-law (Vivek Oberoi)—L2: Empuraan expands its scope significantly. This time, Stephen’s mission is global—he eliminates an MI6 double agent of England, takes down an African drug lord, and eventually returns to Kerala to reclaim his home turf.

The sequel raises several questions left unanswered in Lucifer: Who is Stephen Nedumpally, aka Abraham Khureshi (AK)? What’s his true connection to the late IUF leader PK Ramdas? How does Zaid Masood fit into AK’s story?

The film opens in 2002 amid violent communal riots. Seeking refuge, a group of persecuted minorities take shelter in the palace of a Hindu noblewoman—only to be mercilessly attacked by Hindu extremists led by Abhimanyu Singh. A lone survivor escapes, vowing revenge. Cut to the present—Abhimanyu Singh, now a powerful political figure in Delhi, allies with Kerala’s CM, scheming to reshape the state’s secular identity. Will Mohanlal stop their political juggernaut?

Mohanlal delivers a commanding performance, effortlessly embodying the fury and gravitas of Stephen.Prithviraj Sukumaran shines in his role as Stephen’s loyal lieutenant, haunted by a traumatic past. Manju Warrier is solid, portraying a determined leader intent on upholding her father’s legacy.

Abhimanyu Singh is menacing, while Kishore fits the part as a corrupt intelligence officer.

Prithviraj stays true to the core elements of the first film, retaining key characters while elevating their ambitions. However, the sequel falters slightly due to overambition and excessive heroism, veering off track at times. Fortunately, the narrative regains momentum once Mohanlal returns to Kerala.

Despite its ambitious scale, L2: Empuraan struggles to match the impact of its predecessor but remains an intriguing watch for fans of Lucifer.