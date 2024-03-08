Gaami: This unique quest is tiresome for the audience

Rating: 2

Undoubtedly, ‘Gaami’ has made some good noise in the industry and is surely a different offering from young actor Vishwak Sen. He had impressed as a street-smart guy in ‘Das Ki Dhamki’ as well as a strict cop in ‘HIT 2’. He went in for an image makeover and plays a brooding Agora in his latest film and scored high with his performance. Even though his physically enduring and daring Himalayan expedition has its share of good moments, it turns out to be a bit tiresome for viewers aka audience.

Young director Vidhyadhar Kagita deserves a pat on his back for trying out something different in Telugu movies and his anthology-revolving around three characters Sen, Abhinaya, and Mohammad Samad- also boasts of intriguing narrative, yet repetitive scenes and slow-pace mars the show. The biggest plus point of this film is the breathtaking visuals of slow-clad mountains by cinematographer Vishwanand Reddy along with a supportive background score by Naresh Kumaran.

Viswak Sen who detests human contact is asked to locate a rare mushroom with medicinal values (Malli Patralu) in the Himalayas which appears once in 36 years to get rid of his woes. The director tries to justify the presence of ‘rare herbs’ by introducing a doctor (Chandini Choudhary) who is also in the Himalayas to find it and help in making a medicine that would erase bad memories of suffering individuals.

Nonetheless, the pain and anguish of a girl child who is reluctant to become ‘Devadasi’ like her mother touches our hearts and surpasses the suffering of a youngster who tries to flee a medical facility to avoid perilous experiments on his brain.

The film starts with Vishwak Sen, an Aghora, being chided by his gurus for suffering from a disorder as he oddly reacts to human touch and terms it as a curse on him. He gets to know that he was left here by a Yogi 15 years ago and reaches Varanasi. A spiritual guru tells Vishwak to go in search of mushroom herbs in the Himalayas to cure his disease. He sets out and finds a mate in Chandini Choudhury who is also on a similar mission. On the other hand, we are shown a youngster (Mohammad Samad) being stuck in a medical facility that is known for scrupulous experiments on human beings. We are also introduced to a girl child who dislikes her mother (Abhinaya) a Devadasi but later they reunite. What is in store for these characters, you will have to watch it in the theatre.

Vishwak Sen does justice to his challenging role. His new avatar is Aghora with a stick and shawl around his head. His brooding nature adds value to his characterization and he is also disturbed by some sounds and visuals at times. Chandini Choudhury looks pretty and fits the bill. Abhinaya does a good job, while the girl child shines bright.