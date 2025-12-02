Eko: A Dark, Layered Thriller That Completes the Animal Trilogy

Anyone who watched Dinjith Ayyathan’s last movie Kishkindha Kaandam, and loved it knows exactly what to expect when walking into Eko. This film is also the final instalment in writer–cinematographer Bahul Ramesh’s animal trilogy, following Kishkindha Kaandam (2024) and Kerala Crime Files 2 (2025). Still, I tried not to expect too much—after all, who gets three back-to-back hits? But Eko lands exactly where the makers wanted it to be.





After Eko: Chronicles of Kuriachan, Dinjith and Bahul can confidently pull up two chairs among the best filmmakers in Malayalam cinema today.

The film opens with fragmented stories about Kuriachan (Saurabh Sachdeva), a man who has been on the run for five years. The narrative seems to unfold in the 80s, based on the timelines mentioned. Through the people searching for him, we start piecing together who he really is: not just an outlaw, but a brilliant dog breeder with powerful friends and equally powerful enemies—a man who can be warm or ruthless as he pleases.

Kuriachan has been married three times, though he shares a good relationship only with his last wife, Mlaathi (Biana Momin). Mlaathi—short for Malathi, derived from Malaya—came to Kaattukunnu with Kuriachan after he “rescues” her from her guard dogs.

(Spoilers ahead)

Locals believe Mlaathi practices black magic. She now lives alone on Kuriachan’s vast land in Kaattukunnu, an eerily beautiful mountain range somewhere along the Kerala–Karnataka border. She refuses to move to a more convenient location despite her old age and ailments. Her world is reduced to her caretaker Peeyoos (Sandeep Pradeep) and an army of dogs guarding her.

While unravelling the mystery is the heart of any thriller, Eko’s brilliance is not in a traditional whodunnit. It’s in the details of the character and the universe, seamlessly built scene by scene. Mujeeb Majeed’s music does wonders for this feat, enhancing every shift in the mood.