Alappuzha Gymkhana: A Thoughtful Sports Dramedy Rooted in Friendship and Resilience

Now streaming exclusively on Sony LIV from June 13, 2025, Alappuzha Gymkhana marks a sharp narrative turn for director Khalid Rahman as he explores the sports dramedy genre. Co-written by Sreeni Saseendran, the film has a gripping coming-of-age story about boxing that also explores themes of friendship, failure and self-discovery.

The movie's main characters are a group of five friends, played by Naslen,Ganapathi, Sandeep Pradeep, Franco Francis, and Baby Jean. Their journey unfolds under the guidance of their coach, a role played by Lukman Avaran. The film has Jimshi Khalid for cinematography, Nishadh Yusuf for editing, and Vishnu Vijay for music.



The film follows the story of Jojo Johnson (Naslen) who is the protagonist of this laid-back yet competitive setting in Alappuzha. He has four friends: DJ (Baby Jean), Valthu (Sandeep Pradeep), Cherthu (Franco Francis), and Shanavas (Shiva Hariharan). They find themselves aimless after their 12th grade results don't go as planned. In a last-minute rush to secure college admission, Jojo stumbles upon the idea of applying through a sports quota and convinces his gang to give boxing a shot. What starts as a shortcut soon spirals into an endurance test of friendship, fidelity and concentration under the harsh guidance of first coach Salim Kottayam Nazeer followed by the stricter state-level boxer Antony Joshua Lukman Avaran. The other notable characters being Deepak (Ganapathi) who is a YouTuber-trained boxer with his quiet determination and Natasha (Anagha Ravi) is an efficient boxer who Jojo subtly turns on her journey. As competitions unfold with rising stakes, boys have no choice but to confront external challenges and their limitations simultaneously.



The strength of the movie lies in its youthful cast, who casually impart a sense of realism to their characters. With their energetic and realistic portrayal these characters bring out heart, humor, and just the right amount of grit to the film. Khalid Rahman's direction brings out nuanced and honest performances. The film Alappuzha Gymkhana technical craft is impressive, elevating the narrative with skill. Jimshi Khalid's cinematography beautifully captures the earthy charm of Alappuzha as well as the raw energy of boxing, making every frame feel grounded yet cinematic. The background score by Vishnu Vijay is in perfect sync with the narration, never over the top, not even with emotional high and quiet scenes. Nishadh Yusuf's steady editing rhythm keeps the film perfectly paced, engaging the audience in both the story and its emotional depths.



Alappuzha Gymkhana tells a heartfelt story about friendship, ambition, and resilience, grounding the humour in its sports world structure. Steering away from genre clichés, it allows characters to develop through small wins and fumbles, and with spirited performances and a strong sense of place, it lingers quietly in the mind.