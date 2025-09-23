Warner Bros. Discovery Presents Reality Ranis of the Jungle Season 2

Warner Bros. Discovery’s Reality Ranis of the Jungle roars back with an adrenaline-fueled Season 2. This time, the all-women adventure shifts to Goa’s rugged coast — with crashing waves, shifting sands, and unforgiving survival challenges as 12 contestants battle for the crown of “Reality Rani of the Jungle.”

Following the breakout success of Season 1, the new season brings higher stakes, fiercer rivalries, and double the drama — pushing contestants to their physical and emotional limits. Varun Sood returns with his trademark energy, guiding the Ranis through their toughest adventure yet.

The fresh lineup of reality contestants including Archana Gautam, Bhavya Singh, Hiiya Bajwa, Irina Rudakova, Ishu Kashyap, Jayshree Roy, Nishu Kashyap, Prachi Shevgaonkar, Sanskruti Salunke (Sasa), Samyukta Hegde, Sara Gurpal, and Scarlett Rose, step out of their comfort zones into a raw, unpredictable coastal wilderness. Adding a high-voltage twist, the sensational Rakhi Sawant joins the adventure as a surprise guest, bringing extra drama and energy to the mix.

Arjun Nohwar, Managing Director – South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, shared, “Reality-Adventure has emerged as one of the most dynamic genres in entertainment today, combining spectacle with raw human stories that resonate deeply with viewers. Reality Ranis of the Jungle is a perfect blend of bold entertainment and authentic storytelling — and this new season takes that connection to the next level with even greater scale. Our continued collaboration with Banijay Asia has been instrumental in bringing this format to life, and together we’re proud to deliver stories that inspire, engage, and entertain.”



Building on the phenomenal response to Season 1, Warner Bros. Discovery and Banijay Asia have taken the partnership forward to create a fiercer, more unpredictable Season 2. Reality Ranis of the Jungle is set to shock, thrill, and inspire audiences, with every episode packed with twists that keep both the Ranis and viewers on edge.

Rishi Negi, Group Chief Operating Officer, Banijay Asia & EndemolShine India, said, “With Reality Ranis of the Jungle Season 2, we are redefining adventure entertainment for Indian audiences. The rawness, unpredictability, and emotional depth this season brings, makes it a must-watch experience for everyone. Our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery allows us to push creative boundaries and deliver stories that strike a chord with the viewers. We’re excited to see how these contestants rise to the challenge and make their mark.”

The Season 2 of India’s only all-women Reality-Adventure show raises the bar with challenges that push the Ranis far beyond their limits. From being plunged into the middle of the ocean and swimming their way back to shore, to enduring tasks that test both grit and nerves — like squeezing sheep eyeballs in their mouths, being buried underground, or even hung upside down — the contestants face a mix of raw survival and mind-bending trials. Along the way, they overcome deep-seated fears, forge unexpected friendships, and navigate inevitable betrayals, making the drama as emotional as it is physical.



Returning host for the show, Varun Sood added, “Season 1 was an unforgettable experience, and I’m thrilled to be back, this time in a completely new environment. Reality Ranis of the Jungle is one of the most challenging, scariest and raw reality shows in India. What makes it unique is how it captures true transformation, watching strong personalities face fear, doubt, and gruelling physical challenges head-on. This season is bolder, more intense, and full of surprises. I can’t wait for fans to watch the drama unfold.”



Ahead of the premiere, Varun Sood and the Ranis rolled up their sleeves for a Juhu beach clean-up — reinforcing the show’s coastal survival theme and its call for responsibility towards nature. The cast then brought the Ranis spirit to NM College Fest Umang, where students recreated show-inspired challenges and hosted a high-energy meet-and-greet, celebrating grit, resilience, and creativity.



This season also coincides with a milestone moment as Discovery celebrates 40 years globally and 30 years in India, staying true to its legacy of delivering bold, pathbreaking stories that inspire and entertain audiences everywhere.



Reality Queens of the Jungle, the global format on which this show is based, is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. International Television Production.



Tune into Reality Ranis of the Jungle – Season 2, airing Mon–Fri at 9:30PM only on Discovery Channel and discovery+