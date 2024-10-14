Raima Sen Opens Up About Her Powerful Portrayal in Maa Kaali

In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, Raima Sen discusses her latest project, Maa Kaali, a film that explores the untold stories of Bengal's turbulent past, and shares her personal journey of preparing for the emotionally demanding role How did you prepare for the character’s emotional depth? I spent a lot of time with the Director knowing about the incidents which happened during Direct Action Day, Noakhali riots and Bangladesh Liberation war. As the story was based on real incidents, that itself became my source of inspiration for my performance. The incidents which happened to Bengali Hindus were so traumatic, my performance was almost instinctive and natural. Erased history of Bengal. What can the audience expect? As it says - something about Bengal which most of us are not aware of. Bengal went through hell many times, one during India’s independence and another during Bangladesh liberation war. That too in the recent past, just 50 - 70 years ago. This movie showcases all the unknown atrocities which Bengalis went through. Can you share any memorable moments from the shoot that hit you? There was a scene which was set in Noakhali, I cannot give the details of the scene, but it was so traumatic that we had to stop shooting for sometime. I had to gather myself again before we finalized the shot. When you watch the film, you will know which scene I am talking about.







How do you think the film challenges or reinforces traditional notions of femininity and power? I didn’t really understand the question, but here is my take on femininity in film. There was always a set of filmmakers who were always supportive of femininity. In the present time, we are seeing so many films which celebrate womanhood including Maa Kaali. Do you discuss your projects with your mother, Moon Moon Sen. What’s the best compliment she has given you or the best lesson she has taught you? Yes, I discuss all of them. For Maa Kaali, she said, I owned the film and was very appreciative of my performance. The best lesson she taught me is to bring out a certain angle of myself into the character, which makes it uniquely me.







What changes have you observed in the Indian film industry’s approach to women-centric stories? There was always a smaller market for women centric films, but these days we are seeing things changing a bit. In recent times we saw how strong content with female led movies are doing well. How do you see “Maa Kali” is contributing to the larger conversation around female representation in cinema? Maa Kaali is a female led film which deals with womanhood, motherhood and bravery of a woman. I am hoping this movie extends and supports the discussion of the power and strength of strong female representation in cinema. How did you physically prepare for the demanding role of Maa Kali? There are multiple variations of my character in the movie. For one variation, I had to lose 4 kilos to look deprived and tortured. So we planned the shooting schedule accordingly. What was the most challenging scene to film, and how did you overcome those challenges? There are a lot of physically demanding scenes, which I was able to do with a bit of preparation, but the emotional scenes set in Noakhali were the most challenging. It was so demanding that we took a schedule break to prepare myself for the role. It was almost like reliving the past. Are there any upcoming projects you are excited about? Maa Kaali for sure, my two Bengali films Hawa Bodol 2 with Parambrata and Chaalchitra with Tota Roy Chowdhury.



