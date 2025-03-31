Monika Chauhan prepping for Osey Arundhati

"Ugadi is a time for new beginnings, happiness, and success, while Ramzan brings peace, reflection, and togetherness. Wishing everyone joy, good health, and prosperity in the year ahead!"



As the new year starts, Monika is ready to take on exciting projects in Tollywood.



Monika’s Journey: From Modeling to Cinema





Born in Delhi to Punjabi Rajput parents, Late Shri Ish Kumar Chauhan and Kiran Chauhan, Monika has strong roots in Punjab (Rajpura). Her love for acting started at a young age, leading her to chase her dream.

Winning Miss Delhi NCR 2018 opened doors for her in modeling, music videos, and short films. With the support of her family, she stepped into acting and has been making steady progress.



Film Career & Upcoming Projects



Monika made her Tollywood debut in “Dharmachakram”, where she impressed audiences with her dual-role performance. The film was well-received, cementing her place in the industry.



Now, she is set to star in the comedy-thriller “OSEY ARUNDHATHI”, alongside Vennela Kishore and Kamal Kamaraju. Slated for a 2025 release, the film will showcase her versatility in an entertaining story.



Looking Ahead



With a promising lineup of films, Monika Chauhan is making her mark in Tollywood. Her dedication, talent, and passion for acting make her one to watch in the coming years.



Stay tuned for more updates on Monika Chauhan’s films, performances, and career milestones in the entertainment industry