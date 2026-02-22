'The Kerala Story 2' Tries to Divide People: Anurag Kashyap

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap slammed "The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond" and said its a propaganda film, which tries to divide people and spread hatred. Directed by Kena Punda, "The Kerala Story 2" is a sequel to the 2023 film "The Kerala Story" and is set to release on February 27.

In the video, which is doing rounds on the internet, Kashyap, who was in Kochi to attend the Filmfare Awards South, was asked about his take on the film.

"Its a b******t propaganda movie, the movie tries to divide people and spread hatred, the maker is greedy...Aise to log khichdi bhi nahi khilate jaisa movie mein beef khila rahe hai," he is heard saying in the video.

After the makers released the trailer of the film, it has received mixed responses from the audience. Several users have referred to the film to be propaganda driven and also pointed out a beef scene from the film.

Its previous installment was directed by Sudipto Sen and went on to earn over Rs 300 crore at box office.