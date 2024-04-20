Premalu sequel confirmed

Malayalam movie Premalu has been one of the most talked about Films in the recent times, besides the other bunch of good films that have come from the same industry. This film hit the screens in February and after becoming a hit in Malayalam, it was dubbed to other languages and released. The film emerged being a blockbuster hit in all the three languages that it was released.





While the audience who enjoyed the film in the theatres have doubled the fun with its OTT streaming, are now on cloud nine after the director has shared a new announcement.

Director Girish adi took to his social media handle yesterday to announce that he is going to make a sequel to Premalu. This unexpected news has given an excitement to all its fans.



Premalu is produced by Dileesh Pothan, Syam Pushkaran, and Fahadh Faasil under the Bhavana Studios and Fahadh Faasil and Friends production banners. The film stars Naslen and Mamitha Baiju, who are expected to return for the sequel. The sequel will also be released in Tamil and Telugu.



The Telugu version was released by SS Karthikeya and Shobu Yarlagadda . They are going to release the sequel too once it is ready. watch the space for more updates.

