Top 10 Malayalam Films That Made Headlines in 2024
The Malayalam film industry, renowned for its exceptional storytelling and path-breaking narratives, continued its golden streak in 2024. This year saw a mix of thrillers, action spectacles, heartfelt dramas, and experimental cinema, cementing Mollywood's place as one of India’s most innovative film industries.
Here’s a curated list of the 10 best Malayalam films of 2024 that captivated audiences and critics alike.
1. Aavesham
Director: Jithu Madhavan
Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Sajin Gopu, Midhutty, Mansoor Ali Khan
A comedic action-drama, Aavesham received immense praise for its sharp humor and engaging narrative. Fahadh Faasil, also the producer, delivered a standout performance, making the film a box-office hit. Now streaming on Prime Video.
2. Manjummel Boys
Director: Chidambaram
Cast: Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol
This survival thriller, inspired by the real-life Kodaikanal rescue incident, thrilled audiences with its intense storytelling. Manjummel Boys is now available on Disney+ Hotstar.
3. Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life
Director: Blessy
Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, K.R. Gokul, Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Shobha Mohan
Adapted from the acclaimed novel by Benyamin, this survival drama explored the struggles of an Indian man in Saudi Arabia. The movie is available for viewing on Netflix.
4. Kishkindha Kaandam
Director: Dinjith Ayyathan
Cast: Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Vijayaraghavan, Jagadish, Ashokan, Shebin Benson
A mystery thriller set in a monkey-inhabited forest, Kishkindha Kaandam was lauded for its gripping narrative and Asif Ali’s career-defining performance. Available on Disney+ Hotstar.
5. Bramayugam
Director: Vipin Das
Cast: Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, Manikandan R Achari
This period folk-horror film, rich in folklore and mythology, stood out for its atmospheric storytelling. Bramayugam is streaming now on Sony LIV.
6. Turbo
Director: Vysakh
Cast: Mammootty, Raj B Shetty, Anjana Jayaprakash, Shabareesh Varma, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh
A high-octane action drama, Turbo showcased Mammootty in a power-packed role. Despite mixed reviews, the film was a crowd-puller. It’s available on Sony LIV.
7. Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil
Director: Vipin Das
Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Basil Joseph, Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan
This light-hearted comedy about marriage and unexpected revelations became a sleeper hit. Watch it now on Disney+ Hotstar.
8. Varshangalkku Shesham
Director: Vineeth Sreenivasan
Cast: Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Nivin Pauly, Kalyani Priyadarshan
A coming-of-age comedy-drama, this film depicted the journey of two friends across decades. Varshangalkku Shesham is streaming on Sony LIV.
9. Premalu
Director: Girish AD
Cast: Naslen K. Gafoor, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Akhila Bhargavan
This romantic comedy resonated with audiences for its heartwarming story and relatable characters. A sequel is already in the works. Stream it now on Disney+ Hotstar.
10. Ajayante Randam Moshanam
Director: Jithin Laal
Cast: Tovino Thomas, Surabhi Lakshmi, Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh
Set across three generations, this action-adventure highlighted Tovino Thomas's versatility. The movie is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Mollywood's Unforgettable Year
From introspective dramas to thrilling adventures, Malayalam cinema in 2024 delivered on every front, blending tradition with innovation. As these films continue to earn accolades, audiences eagerly await what the next year holds for Mollywood.