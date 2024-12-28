Top 10 Malayalam Films That Made Headlines in 2024

The Malayalam film industry, renowned for its exceptional storytelling and path-breaking narratives, continued its golden streak in 2024. This year saw a mix of thrillers, action spectacles, heartfelt dramas, and experimental cinema, cementing Mollywood's place as one of India’s most innovative film industries.

Here’s a curated list of the 10 best Malayalam films of 2024 that captivated audiences and critics alike.

1. Aavesham

Director: Jithu Madhavan

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Sajin Gopu, Midhutty, Mansoor Ali Khan

A comedic action-drama, Aavesham received immense praise for its sharp humor and engaging narrative. Fahadh Faasil, also the producer, delivered a standout performance, making the film a box-office hit. Now streaming on Prime Video.

2. Manjummel Boys

Director: Chidambaram

Cast: Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol

This survival thriller, inspired by the real-life Kodaikanal rescue incident, thrilled audiences with its intense storytelling. Manjummel Boys is now available on Disney+ Hotstar.

3. Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life

Director: Blessy

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, K.R. Gokul, Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Shobha Mohan

Adapted from the acclaimed novel by Benyamin, this survival drama explored the struggles of an Indian man in Saudi Arabia. The movie is available for viewing on Netflix.

4. Kishkindha Kaandam

Director: Dinjith Ayyathan

Cast: Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Vijayaraghavan, Jagadish, Ashokan, Shebin Benson

A mystery thriller set in a monkey-inhabited forest, Kishkindha Kaandam was lauded for its gripping narrative and Asif Ali’s career-defining performance. Available on Disney+ Hotstar.

5. Bramayugam

Director: Vipin Das

Cast: Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, Manikandan R Achari

This period folk-horror film, rich in folklore and mythology, stood out for its atmospheric storytelling. Bramayugam is streaming now on Sony LIV.

6. Turbo

Director: Vysakh

Cast: Mammootty, Raj B Shetty, Anjana Jayaprakash, Shabareesh Varma, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh

A high-octane action drama, Turbo showcased Mammootty in a power-packed role. Despite mixed reviews, the film was a crowd-puller. It’s available on Sony LIV.

7. Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

Director: Vipin Das

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Basil Joseph, Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan

This light-hearted comedy about marriage and unexpected revelations became a sleeper hit. Watch it now on Disney+ Hotstar.

8. Varshangalkku Shesham

Director: Vineeth Sreenivasan

Cast: Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Nivin Pauly, Kalyani Priyadarshan

A coming-of-age comedy-drama, this film depicted the journey of two friends across decades. Varshangalkku Shesham is streaming on Sony LIV.

9. Premalu

Director: Girish AD

Cast: Naslen K. Gafoor, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Akhila Bhargavan

This romantic comedy resonated with audiences for its heartwarming story and relatable characters. A sequel is already in the works. Stream it now on Disney+ Hotstar.

10. Ajayante Randam Moshanam

Director: Jithin Laal

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Surabhi Lakshmi, Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh

Set across three generations, this action-adventure highlighted Tovino Thomas's versatility. The movie is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mollywood's Unforgettable Year

From introspective dramas to thrilling adventures, Malayalam cinema in 2024 delivered on every front, blending tradition with innovation. As these films continue to earn accolades, audiences eagerly await what the next year holds for Mollywood.