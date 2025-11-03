Mammootty, Shamla Hamza, Manjummel Boys Bag Kerala State Film Awards
Jury chairman Prakash Raj alleges the National Film Award jury is compromised
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Malayalam superstar Mammootty bagged this year's Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Kodumon Potty in the movie "Bramayugam," while "Manjummel Boys" dominated the event, winning in 10 categories. The Best Director title was awarded to Chidambaram for his work on "Manjummel Boys."
Shamla Hamza earned the Best Actress award for her role in "Feminichi Fathima."
Darshana and Jyothirmayi received special jury mentions for their performances in "Paradise" and "Bougainvillea," respectively. Asif Ali and Tovino Thomas, who were also contenders for the Best Actor award, were given special jury recognition for their roles.
Zeba Tommy won Best Playback Singer (Female) for her song in "Am Aah," while K. S. Harishankar clinched Best Playback Singer (Male) for his song in "ARM."
After the announcement of awards, Mammootty told mediapersons, "A big congratulations to all my co-actors who also received this year's awards. And to those who didn't receive an award this year, there's always next time. Awards are a journey, not a competition," he said, expressing gratitude and thanking everyone for their support.
Criticising the National Film Awards, actor and filmmaker Prakash Raj, who chaired the jury for the Kerala State Awards, said, "They don’t deserve Mammookka (Mammootty). Even though he is competing with youngsters, we don’t look at it as senior men versus youngsters. The presence of Mammookka in Bramayugam, the nuances he carried just with his presence, was very strong. The youngsters will have to achieve that level of expression.
"Despite that, when you see Tovino in ARM or Asif Ali, whose four films we have seen, there is this essence of young actors trying to excel—and that is the great influence of actors like Mammookka and Lalettan," he said.
"I don’t mind saying that the National Film Awards are compromised. I am so happy to be the jury chairman in Kerala. When they called me, they said they needed someone from outside who is experienced and won’t interfere in the decision-making. However, this is not something that happens in the National Film Awards. We see files and piles getting awards. We know that such juries and such a government don’t deserve Mammookka," he said.
List of awards
Best Film - Manjummel Boys
Best Actress – Shamla Hamza, Feminichi Fathima
Best Actor – Mammootty, Bramayugam
Best Director – Chidambaram S Poduval, Manjummel Boys
Best Character Artist (F) – Lijomol Jose, Nadanna Sambhavam
Best Character Artist (M) – Soubin Shahir (Manjummel Boys) and Sidharth Bharathan (Bramayugam)
Special Jury Award – Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Darshana Rajendran, Jyothirmayi, Paradise
Best Second Film – Feminichi Fathima
Best Debut Director – Fasil Muhammed, Feminichi Fathima
Best Popular Film – Premalu
Best Screenwriter – Prasanna Vithanage, Paradise
Best Original Screenplay – Chidambaram S Poduval, Manjummel Boys
Best Adapted Screenplay – Lajo Jose and Amal Neerad, Bougainvillea
Best Music Director – Sushin Shyam, Bougainvillea
Best Background Score – Christo Xavier, Bramayugam
Best Lyricist – Vedan for “Kuthanthram” from Manjummel Boys
Best Playback Singer (F) – Zeba Tommy for “Aarorum” in Am Ah
Best Playback Singer (M) – KS Harisankar for “Kiliye” in ARM
Best Editor – Sooraj ES, Kishkindha Kaandam
Best Cinematography – Shyju Khalid, Manjummel Boys
Best Production Design – Ajayan Chalissery, Manjummel Boys
Best VFX – Jithin Laal, Albert Thomas, Anuradha Mukherjee and Salim Lahir, ARM
Best Choreography – Sumesh Sunder and Jishnudas MV, Bougainvillea
Best Costume – Sameera Saneesh, Rekhachithram and Bougainvillea
Best Makeup Artist – Ronex Xavier, Bougainvillea and Bramayugam
Best processing lab/colorist – Srik Varier, Manjummel Boys, Bougainvillea
Best Sync Sound – Ajayan Adat, Pani