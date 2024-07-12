Mammootty, Gautham Vasudev Menon join hands for film

Mammootty has announced his second production with the film Kampany, which would also be its sixth. The movie which is untitled at the moment will see Mammootty himself in a lead role, promising an exciting combination that fans have been waiting for.Adding to the excitement, the forthcoming film will be directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon who is making his debut as a director in Malayalam cinema with this feature. Menon has been involved in movies such as ‘Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein,’ ‘Minnale,’ ‘Kaakha Kaakha’ and ‘Ekk Deewana Tha’ among other languages including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.Gautham Vasudev Menon has faced issues regarding delayed release of his film “Dhruva Natchathiram” starring Vikram. The release date has been postponed multiple times thus creating suspense among many of their fans. However, this collaboration comes out of the blue since it is a fresh start and a new project that looks promisingly good.This is not the first time that Mammootty and Gautham Vasudev Menon are coming together on a single screen. They are also working on an upcoming Malayalam movie called Bazooka directed by Deeno Dennis too. This news of their joint venture towards starting again adds more to what already exists about these two legendary stars from Mollywood or Kollywood respectively; From Kerala – Tamil cinemas.No other details have been revealed yet concerning cast members or even plot lines how far along production might be when it can hit theaters but given Mammmotty’s star power plus Menon’s skills behind camera then something extraordinary should be anticipated. Therefore, as fans eagerly await more updates, this collaboration promises to be an epic addition to the Malayalam cinema landscape.