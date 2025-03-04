Malayalam Film 5 Seeds Selected for Kuala Lumpur International Film Festival

The Malayalam anthology film 5 Seeds, which has already garnered multiple accolades, has been officially selected for the Kuala Lumpur International Film Festival Malaysia 2025. The film previously won the Kerala Film Critics Award in 2022, where it was recognized as the Best Children's Film.5 Seeds has also been showcased at international platforms, including A Royal Chance Film Festival Los Angeles (ARCFF) 2024 and Echo BRICS Film Festival Moscow 2024.Directed by Aswin P.S., the film revolves around the theme of children's peace and features an ensemble cast of newcomers. The child artists in the film include Gauri Meenakshi, Parthasarathi, Rudra Nath H, Adithyan, and Sethu Lakshmi.The film's technical crew includes Anzar Chennat as the editor, Faizal Ahmed for sound design, Saigal for art direction, Ajmal Hasbulla for background score, and Lekha as the lyricist. The VFX has been handled by Vishnu Mahadev. 5 Seeds is produced under Aswin's Productions, with Aswin P.S. also taking on the roles of story writer, director, cinematographer, and music composer.The film is currently available for streaming on C SPACE, the OTT platform run by the Kerala Government.