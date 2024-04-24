Manjummel Boys Actor Ties the Knot

Malayalam actor Aparna Das and Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol exchanged vows in a private wedding ceremony on April 24th. The serene Guruvayur temple in Kerala served as the auspicious venue for their union, witnessed by close family members and friends. Photos and videos capturing the beautiful moments of their wedding have been circulating widely on social media platforms.





Aparna Das, known for her remarkable performances in films like Thalapathy Vijay's Beast and Kavin's 2023 hit Dada, joined hands in matrimony with Malayalam actor Deepak Parambol, who gained recognition for his role in the blockbuster Manjummel Boys. Their love story culminated in an intimate ceremony, sealing their commitment to each other on April 24th.





According to reports, the couple's wedding ceremony unfolded in the sacred precincts of the Guruvayur temple, resonating with traditional customs and rituals. The joyous occasion witnessed the presence of Aparna and Deepak's loved ones, adding warmth and blessings to their new journey together.





Renowned trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai shared a heartwarming picture of the newlyweds on April 24th, capturing their radiant smiles and shared happiness. Deepak exuded grace in his silk dhoti, while Aparna's timeless elegance shone through her choice of attire, embellishing her in a traditional saree paired with a intricately embroidered green blouse.





Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol, who shared a blossoming relationship for several years, embarked on this lifelong journey of togetherness. Aparna marked her debut in the industry with Fahadh Faasil's Njan Prakashan and gained acclaim for her role in the 2019 film Manoharam, which also featured Deepak.





Meanwhile, Deepak Parambol made his entry into Malayalam cinema with Vineeth Sreenivasan's Malarvaadi Arts Club and garnered attention with his role in the highly acclaimed Manjummel Boys. With an impressive filmography including hits like Thattathin Marayathu, Kannur Squad, and D Company, Deepak continues to captivate audiences with his versatile performances, promising a bright future ahead for the newlyweds.