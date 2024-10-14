Malayalam Actor Bala arrested on charges of defamation and cruelty
Kochi: Film actor Bala was arrested by the police early on Monday following a complaint filed by his ex-wife, a singer, and their daughter.
Police said the charges include defamation via social media, insulting womanhood, and cruelty towards children.
Bala was taken into custody from his home early on Monday.
He is expected to be produced before a court soon, police said.
( Source : PTI )
