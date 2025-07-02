Mohanlal's Warning to Journalist Goes Viral, Storms Social Media

Thiruvanthapuram: Popular Malayalam actor Mohanlal jokingly warned a journalist after the accidental contact while exiting the Tagore theatre. He came to receive the award for being the top individual GST payer at Tgaore Theatre on Monday. This incident happened while he was getting out of the event, and a journalists asked about his daughter's entry into movies.



When the actor was walking towards his car after saying "No comments," the microphone suddenly hit his eye. The presence of a huge crowd in the area is believed to have caused this. But Mohanlal was a total sport and in his cinematic way, mouthed a dialogue jokingly warning the journalist saying, "Don't you know it's eyes? I have been watching you." After saying this, he left in his car.



The article is authored by Akshara R, an intern from Dr. Harisingh Gour University Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.