I Will Not Make Drishyam 3 Just For Money, Says Jeethu Joseph

His Malayalam film, Drishyam, was a runaway hit in all the languages it was remade. The filmmaker’s last release Neru became the talk of the town for its poignant courtroom drama. Now, he is all set to make his OTT debut as the showrunner of an upcoming web series—The Secret Stories. In an exclusive conversation with Deccan Chronicle, the man behind the blockbusters, Jeethu Joseph talks about how different industries showcase heroism.

Excerpts…

From director to show runner, what's the transition like in terms of responsibilities?

Basically, I have to sit with the script, read the script, and offer any suggestions if necessary. I will be on the sets at least for three to four days, to check the footage. I will also be involved in the editing process. It's more like supervision since they are all newcomers. The producers wanted some confidence and so they asked me to come on board as the showrunner to ensure quality of the project.

How was this change in comparison to what you have been doing all this time?

It's a new experience and I am enjoying it. The shoot has already begun and I'll be visiting the sets often. I conveyed my submissions to the director at the scripting level too. It's a whole new process.

Courtroom dramas have been your forte. What kind of preparation goes into making a movie like that?

As you know, a majority of the film, ‘Neru’ was shot inside the courtroom. Courtroom scenes should be engaging, otherwise it will get monotonous. So we had to constantly work on that. If 70 to 80% of the film is inside the court, people get bored. So we had to concentrate on the screenplay. And during the shoot, since it's not like a normal film, we have limited space. So, I took advantage of that and used four cameras at a time to shoot it like a drama, for two three minutes of continuous performances with different cameras from different angles. By doing so, we managed to get a natural reaction from the performers.

You co-wrote ‘Neru’ with Santhi Mayadevi. How did you ensure your creative ideas matched?

We tried and it worked out because she had handled the courtroom area in her previous assignments as well, whereas I was a beginner in that aspect. I have never been to a court. So I don't know how people behave there and I wanted an authentic approach to that subject. She's a family friend of mine, so it was comfortable working with her. Of course, there were differences of opinions, which were sorted after discussion. When I felt that she was right, I would incorporate her idea because there is no place for ego in this kind of work. At the end of the day, quality of the film is very important.

Like your earlier movie ‘Drishyam’, did you also get a lot of offers for the remake rights of ‘Neru’?

Many filmmakers wanted to remake ‘Neru’. But the only problem is I think the idea of our heroism is totally different when compared to other film industries and the dubbing rights for OTT was also a challenge.



