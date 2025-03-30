Empuraan row: BJP Kerala chief says movie that distorts truth dooms to fail

Newly appointed Kerala BJP state president Rajeev Chandrashekhar took a U-turn on his stand on Mohanlal and Prithviraj's film L2 "Empuraan" accusing it of distorting truth.Chandrashekhar told media persons that a film should be watched as a movie. "It can't be seen as history. Any movie that tries to build a story by distorting the truth is doomed to fail."The BJP state chief had taken a different stand on Thurdsay when the film was released. "Best wishes Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran and team ! Look forward to watching and enjoying Empuraan one of these days ! he wrote on social media.On Sunday he said he would not be watching the film.Meanwhile, Congress leadership also hit out at the RSS-BJP for threatening the film-makers.Opposition leader in Kerala assembly V D Satheeshan said the Sangh Parivar does not have much knowledge about India's history. "The RSS has always engaged in distorting history. They think that freedom of expression is only for those creations that distort history in favour of Sangh Parivar. They celebrate such distortions."Don't forget that no matter how much you try to cover it up, historical truths will remain clear.With the crew along with Empuraan." he said on social media.