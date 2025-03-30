"Empuraan" controversy: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal apologises for mental distress caused to his fans

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Sunday apologised to his fans for the `emotional distress’ caused by certain scenes in Prithviraj-directed L2 Empuraan.

The actor's public apology came in the wake of the hate campaign unleashed by RSS-BJP supporters against the film accusing the film makers of spreading anti-BJP and anti-Hindu narratives in the context of 2002 Gujarat riots.

In a Facebook post, Mohanlal said the makers of the film had decided to remove the scenes that had caused distress to his fans.

Text of Mohanlal's Facebook post

I have come to know that some of the political and social themes introduced in the making of Empuraan, the sequel to the Lucifer franchise, have caused great mental distress to my loving fans.

As an artist, I must ensure that none of my films harbour hatred towards any political movement, ideology or religious group.

Therefore, we, the Empuraan team and I, sincerely regret the anguish caused to our beloved viewers. We realize our collective responsibility for this and have decided to remove such objectionable content from the film."

"I have lived my film life as one of you for the last four decades. Your love and faith are my strength. I believe there is no Mohanlal beyond that," the actor wrote.