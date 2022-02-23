Entertainment Mollywood 23 Feb 2022 Renowned Malayalam a ...
Renowned Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha passes away

PTI
Published Feb 23, 2022, 7:43 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2022, 8:53 am IST
Known for her versatility in playing a wide range of characters, Lalitha began her acting career as a theatre artist
 KPAC Lalitha (Image credit: Facebook)

Kochi: Noted Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha passed away late on Tuesday at her residence in Tripunithura near here, film industry sources said.

She was 74. Lalitha is survived by her actor-director son Sidharth Bharathan and daughter Sreekutty. She was married to the legendary Malayalam film director late Bharathan.

 

Lalitha had been bedridden for the past few months.

Known for her versatility in playing a wide range of characters, Lalitha began her acting career as a theatre artist with KPAC (Kerala People's Arts Club)-- a theatre collective in Kerala, five decades ago.

She forayed into the movie industry in 1969 with 'Koottukudumbam' directed by K S Sethumadhavan.

Lalitha took a break from acting for some time in the late 1970s, but returned in 1983 with 'Kattathe Kilikkoodu', directed by Bharathan.

Condoling her demise, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said she could make her way into hearts of different generations with her acting skills.

 

Lalitha was also the chairperson of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi. 

