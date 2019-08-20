Entertainment Mollywood 20 Aug 2019 Malayalam actor Manj ...
Entertainment, Mollywood

Malayalam actor Manju Warrier stuck in Himachal floods

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 20, 2019, 2:38 pm IST
Updated Aug 20, 2019, 2:40 pm IST
The actress had reportedly called her brother Madhu Warrier last night.
Manju Warrier.
 Manju Warrier.

Mumbai: Malayalam actor Manju Warrier and director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan are stuck in Himachal Pradesh in due to floods.

The actress had reportedly called her brother Madhu Warrier last night and informed him that she along with film crew stuck at Chatru, Himachal Pradesh.

 

Madhu quoted as News 18 saying, "She called me last night from a satellite phone and said that about 200 people, including their 30-member crew, was stuck at Chatru. She was asking for help. The food supplies there are running out, they have food for only one more day. She didn't tell me much as it was only a 15-second call asking for help."

"After her call, I had informed Mister of State V Muraleedharan, who has contacted Himachal Pradesh’s Chief Minister," he added.

Madhu also added that the film crew is there for the past three weeks and there is no communication from her because of no signal or internet connectivity.

...
Tags: manju warrier, malayalam actress, mollywood, himachal floods, himachal pradesh floods, sanal kumar sasidharan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Dil Ka Telephone song still. (Photo: YouTube)

Dil Ka Telephone song: 'Dream Girl' Ayushmann aka Pooja will make you fall in love

Mika Singh with Salman Khan.

FWICE warns Salman Khan, asked not to work with Mika Singh

Ahmad Rashad.

Next-Gen entrepreneur on rise CEO Ahmad Rashad

Saanya Bajaj.

Saanya Bajaj reveals how she became a blogger



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Crocodile crosses over fence in Florida

Photo: Representational image
 

‘I’m here 24x7’: Rohingya youth share stories on social media

The refugees then share their stories directly with the public through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. (Photo: File)
 

Woman visits hospital thinking she has kidney stones, give birth to triplets

‘You don't ever see triplets being conceived naturally, let alone going 34 weeks without knowing,’ she said in an interview. (Photo: Facebook | Dannette Giltz)
 

Dil Ka Telephone song: 'Dream Girl' Ayushmann aka Pooja will make you fall in love

Dil Ka Telephone song still. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Employer reputation key factor considered by job seekers: Report

72 per cent of the job seekers said they would not believe a job opportunity is real, if there was no information about the employer reputation available online. (Representational Image)
 

India's e-tourist visa fee to be based on tourist footfall

A new five-year e-tourist visa will be introduced with USD 80 fee and a one year with USD 40 fee, minister Prahlad Patel said. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Mollywood

Parvathy’s Uyare conquers great heights

It was the makers of the critically-acclaimed film who announced the news on the social media recently.

Trivandrum singers collect relief fund for flood-affected people in Kerala

Trivandrum singers, (Photo: ANI)

Inspiring act

Mammali Enna Indiakkaran

Marakkar gets a release date

Mohanlal

Giving films her best shot

Ashwin and Andrea in Kumbarees
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham