Notice to director Omar Lulu on Manikya Malaraya Poovi song

Hyderabad: The Falaknuma Police have sent a notice to Omar Lulu, the director of upcoming Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love, seeking an explanation regarding a song in the film which allegedly hurts the religious sentiments of Muslims.

Oru Adaar Love stars Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Raouf. A clip from the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi, which features Priya, recently went viral on social media. Locals lodged complaints against the director after hearing the lyrics of the song, which they considered to be offensive. A case was registered by the police under Section 295(A) of the IPC, on February 14. They said that they would consult with Muslim clerics as part of their investigation.

On February 15, city-based Islamic seminary Jamia Nizamia issued a fatwa, demanding that the government remove the song from the film following complaints that it hurt Muslim sentiments.

According to a police officer, a notice has been issued to the director under Section 160 of the CrPC, seeking his response on the matter within 15 days.

Section 160 of the CrPC can be used by police officers to summon persons for questioning with regard to a case under investigation.