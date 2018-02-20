search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Mollywood

Notice to director Omar Lulu on Manikya Malaraya Poovi song

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 20, 2018, 2:49 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2018, 2:49 am IST
Section 160 of the CrPC can be used by police officers to summon persons for questioning with regard to a case under investigation.
Screenshots of Priya Varrier from ‘Oru Adaar Love’ teaser.
 Screenshots of Priya Varrier from ‘Oru Adaar Love’ teaser.

Hyderabad: The Falaknuma Police have sent a notice to Omar Lulu, the director of upcoming Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love, seeking an explanation regarding a song in the film which allegedly hurts the religious sentiments of Muslims. 

Oru Adaar Love stars Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Raouf. A clip from the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi, which features Priya, recently went viral on social media. Locals lodged complaints against the director after hearing the lyrics of the song, which they considered to be offensive. A case was registered by the police under Section 295(A) of the IPC, on February 14. They said that they would consult with Muslim clerics as part of their investigation. 

 

On February 15, city-based Islamic seminary Jamia Nizamia issued a fatwa, demanding that the government remove the song from the film following complaints that it hurt Muslim sentiments.

According to a police officer, a notice has been issued to the director under Section 160 of the CrPC, seeking his response on the matter within 15 days. 

Section 160 of the CrPC can be used by police officers to summon persons for questioning with regard to a case under investigation.

Tags: falaknuma police, oru adaar love, omar lulu
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vizag – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Air Asia us offering #BeatTheBudget fares to soar into new skies on new flight routes, one can now travel to Kuala Lumpur from Visakhapatnam at a fare of INR 1,999 only.
 

Apple fixes Telugu bug across iPhones, Watch and other devices

The latest update to iPhones also fixes an issue that is claimed to fix an issue where some third-party apps fail to connect to accessories.
 

Robots may soon clean up manholes in Kerala

Initially, the services of the robot, christened 'Bandicoot' will be utilised in Thiruvananthapuram, which has over 5,000 manholes.
 

Sylvester Stallone dead? Actor falls prey to death hoax, again

The return of the hoax appears to have been sparked by him sharing a fan poster for Creed II – the next instalment in the Rocky film series.
 

Airtel offering Rs 2,000 cashback for Nokia buyers

Airtel to offer Rs 2,000 cashback for Nokia 2 and Nokia 3 buyers.
 

Sitting can give you 9 types of cancers: Study

While it is important to be more physically active it is more important to sit less. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Mollywood

Court extends custody by 2 weeks, Dileep to stay in jail till August 8

The controversy has threatened to derail Dileep's career.

Sathya movie review: Riveting and engaging right till the end

A still from the film.

Rima Kallingal slams Dileep fans for 'celebrating' Dileep's bail

Rima Kallinagal

Malayalam actor Sidhu R Pillai found dead in Goa, Dulquer Salmaan mourns his death

Sidhu R Pillai and Dulquer Salmaan both made their debuts with 'Second Show.'

Rishi Kapoor goes gaga over Priya Varrier, gets lovely reply from Internet sensation

Priya Prakash Varrier and Rishi Kapoor.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham