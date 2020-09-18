178th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,212,686

96,792

Recovered

4,109,828

87,778

Deaths

84,404

1,175

Maharashtra114584081235431351 Andhra Pradesh6014625080885177 Tamil Nadu5142084589008618 Karnataka4943563830777629 Uttar Pradesh3362942632884771 Delhi2347011981034877 West Bengal2155801870614183 Odisha167161133466722 Telangana1650031335551005 Bihar164224149722855 Assam150349121610528 Kerala12221687341490 Gujarat119088999083271 Rajasthan109088906851293 Haryana103773816901069 Madhya Pradesh97906743981877 Punjab90032658182646 Chhatisgarh7777541111628 Jharkhand6710052807590 Jammu and Kashmir5971138521951 Uttarakhand3713924810460 Goa2678320844327 Puducherry2142816253431 Tripura2069612956222 Himachal Pradesh11190691997 Chandigarh92566062106 Manipur8430653951 Arunachal Pradesh6851496713 Nagaland5306407910 Meghalaya4356234232 Sikkim2119178923 Mizoram15069490
Entertainment Mollywood 18 Sep 2020 Popular Malayalam TV ...
Entertainment, Mollywood

Popular Malayalam TV actor Sabari Nath passes away

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Sep 18, 2020, 12:41 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2020, 12:41 pm IST
The actor suddenly collapsed while playing badminton
Popular Malayalam TV actor Sabari Nath.
 Popular Malayalam TV actor Sabari Nath.

Kochi: Popular Malayalam TV serial actor Sabari Nath passed away Thursday night after collapsing while playing badminton near his house at Aruvikkara. He was rushed to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram but breathed his last due to cardiac arrest. He was 45 years old.

Sabari Nath was a popular figure on Malayalam TV channels starring in serials like ‘Swami Ayyappan’, ‘Padatha Paingili’, ‘Sagaram Sakshi’, and ‘Pranayini’.

 

He is survived by his wife Shanthi and two daughters. Many TV and film actors mourned his sudden demise.

...
Tags: sabari nath death, malayalam tv actor
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Entertainment

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer reaches out to the hearing impaired

Urmila Matondkar. The attack comes after the Rangeela star had criticised Kangana’s claims about the Bollywood drug nexus in an interview.

Kangana guns for Urmila now

Korean film 'An Old Lady' explores why our 'normal' questions about rape tend to be extraneous.

TIFF Diary: Woman, 69, raped. Where did you pause? At rape, or 69?

Sources in CCB say that the couple had been summoned in connection with the Banasawadi case, which was registered in 2018. (Twitter image)

Sandalwood drug scandal: Kannada actors Diganth-Aindrita depose before CCB



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Mollywood

Malayalam film on sister who became sex worker wows BIFFes audiences

The director of Biriyani, Sajin Baabu.

Shane Nigam cannot be banned: Rajeev Ravi

Shane Nigam.

Noted Malayalam actor Sasi Kalinga passes away

Actor Sasi Kalinga

Massive film set vandalised by Hindu right wing group

The film set that was destroyed

Malayalam filmmaker Vidhu Vincent quits Women in Cinema Collective

Vidhu Vincent, film-maker and prime mover of the Women in Cinema Collective.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham