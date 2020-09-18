Popular Malayalam TV actor Sabari Nath passes away

Kochi: Popular Malayalam TV serial actor Sabari Nath passed away Thursday night after collapsing while playing badminton near his house at Aruvikkara. He was rushed to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram but breathed his last due to cardiac arrest. He was 45 years old.

Sabari Nath was a popular figure on Malayalam TV channels starring in serials like ‘Swami Ayyappan’, ‘Padatha Paingili’, ‘Sagaram Sakshi’, and ‘Pranayini’.

He is survived by his wife Shanthi and two daughters. Many TV and film actors mourned his sudden demise.