Malayalam actor Sathar passes away at 67

Published Sep 17, 2019, 12:20 pm IST
The actor was reportedly been suffering from liver-related issues for some time.
Mumbai: Renowned Malayalam actor and producer Sathar has passed away at a hospital in Aluva on Tuesday morning. The actor was reportedly been suffering from liver-related issues for some time.

He was 67 years old and his mortal remains will be laid to rest at the Padinjare Juma Masjid in Kodungalloor today at 4 pm in the evening.

 

Sathar was known for playing hero and villain roles in Malayalam as well as Tamil films. The actor, who has worked in about 144 films made his acting debut with M Krishnan Nair's Bharyaye Avashyamundu Samarppanam in 1975.

Some of his noted films include God For Sale, Kaanchi, No. 66 Madura Bus, 22 Female Kottayam, Roudram, Pakal, Arayannangalude Veedu, Kalapam and many more.

Sathar was married to an actress Jayabharathi, but they parted ways. Their son, Krish J Sathar, is also an actor in Malayalam and Tamil films.

