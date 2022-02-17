Entertainment Mollywood 17 Feb 2022 Malayalam actor Kott ...
Entertainment, Mollywood

Malayalam actor Kottayam Pradeep passes away

PTI
Published Feb 17, 2022, 12:28 pm IST
Updated Feb 17, 2022, 12:28 pm IST
Known for his unique style of dialogue delivery, Pradeep had been a constant presence in Malayalam films for the past few years
Malayalam actor Kottayam Pradeep (Facebook)
 Malayalam actor Kottayam Pradeep (Facebook)

Kottayam: Renowned Malayalam actor Pradeep K R, popularly known as Kottayam Pradeep, died here following a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning, family sources said.

He was 61.

 

Though he was rushed to a hospital here in the small hours, he was declared dead by doctors after some time, they said.

He is survived by wife and two children.

Known for his unique style of dialogue delivery, Pradeep, hailing from Kottayam district, had been a constant presence in Malayalam films for the past few years with his humorous roles.

A theatre actor primarily, he entered the tinsel town in his 40s through I V Sasi-directed "Ee Nadu Innale Vare" in 2001.

Later, he enacted small and significant roles in over 60 films.

 

Evergreen Tamil blockbuster "Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa", helmed by Gautham Menon, gave Pradeep a breakthrough in his acting career.

He played the heroine's relative in the 2010 movie.

Later, he grabbed the attention of film buffs through a handful of movies like "Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan", "Aadu Oru Bheekara Jeevvi", "Kunhiramayanam", "Life of Josutty" and so on.

The actor, who also appeared in advertisements, has reportedly played a role in the upcoming Mohanlal-starrer "Arattu".

 

People from various walks of life including ministers, people's representatives and actors condoled the demise of Pradeep.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his condolence message, said Pradeep was a unique actor who made even minor roles memorable through his spontaneous style.

Several actors including superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumanran paid their tributes on social media.

...
Tags: malayalam actor, kottayam pradeep
Location: India, Kerala


