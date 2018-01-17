Malayalam actor Sidhu R Pillai found dead in Goa, Dulquer Salmaan mourns his death

Sidhu R Pillai and Dulquer Salmaan both made their debuts with 'Second Show.'

Mumbai: Sidhu R Pillai, who played the villain opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the Malayalam film ‘Second Show’, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Goa.

Unconfirmed reports claim that the 27-year-old drowned in the sea on a beach after reaching Goa on January 12.

His mother is said to have identified his body on Monday evening.

Dulquer Salmaan took to Twitter to express his grief about the tragic death and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Disturbed and sad about the passing of #SidhuRPillai ! Was an excited and vivacious youngster during #SecondShow. Prayers to his family 😞 — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) January 16, 2018

Sidhu’s father PKR Pillai is also a known face in the industry, having produced films like ‘Chithram’, ‘Vandanam’ and ‘Amrutham Gamaya’, among others under the banner of Shirdi Sai Creations.

Sidhu’s last rites will be conducted at his residence in Thrissur, Kerala.